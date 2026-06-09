Ahead of his sophomore season at Oregon, Dakorien Moore is giving back. He made a donation to his high school alma mater using NIL dollars.

Moore donated $10,000 to the Duncanville (TX) football program, the school announced. He signed with Oregon as a Five Star Plus+ recruit out of Duncanville, where he also starred as a track and field athlete.

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“Thank you to Duncanville Football alum and Track & Field standout Dakorien Moore for your generous $10,000 donation and for your continued commitment to giving back to the Duncanville community,” the school said via social media. “Your support is making a lasting impact on the next generation of Panthers. We are proud to call you one of our own!”

Thank you to Duncanville Football alum and Track & Field standout Dakorien Moore for your generous $10,000 donation and for your continued commitment to giving back to the Duncanville community. Your support is making a lasting impact on the next generation of Panthers. We are… pic.twitter.com/YIq7xPdXgh — Duncanville ISD (@DuncanvilleISD) June 8, 2026

Moore was a key contributor at Oregon as a freshman in 2025 as the Ducks made a run to the College Football Playoff. Across 11 games, he hauled in 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns while also adding a rushing touchdown in the run game.

Off the field, Moore also signed multiple notable NIL deals. He inked a partnership with Nike during his freshman campaign, alongside quarterback Dante Moore, and landed an agreement with Red Bull. He has a $712,000 On3 NIL Valuation.

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Dakorien Moore is part of a talented wide receiver room at Oregon this year. Evan Stewart is notably back after missing the 2025 season due to injury, while Jeremiah McClellan, like Moore, also had an impressive freshman year.

UAB transfer Iverson Hooks is joining the crew as well. Add them all up, and Dante Moore has plenty of weapons at his disposal after opting to run it back at Oregon rather than declare for the NFL Draft.

“This receiver corps that we have is a blessing as a quarterback to have this,” Moore told On3’s Pete Nakos. “They’ve been working their tails off. We’ve been going back and forth about things we like from this past year and things we can do better. They’ve been a great crew, and there are a lot of young guys, but they got some experience last year, so I’m really excited.”