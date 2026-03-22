Otega Oweh was the star of the NCAA Tournament’s first-round after dropping 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in an 89-84 overtime win over Santa Clara on Friday. His half-court, game-tying, buzzer-beating shot to force OT will go down as an iconic moment in March Madness lore.

The bank was open, and so is Oweh’s, however. He’s now signed a new NIL deal with Intuit TurboTax to celebrate his shot that helped send Kentucky to the second round. He recorded a video posted to social media on Saturday night telling everyone to beat the buzzer and get their taxes in on time.

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Bank shots for the win on the court 🙌 @TurboTax for the win on your taxes. pic.twitter.com/nJa8cDKjEu — Otega Oweh (@OtegaOweh) March 22, 2026

“March Madness games create legends on the court and leave fans on the edge of their seats, but taxes don’t have to,” he said. “Now beat the buzzer and file in the app today.”

This is the second NIL deal Oweh has announced since hitting the shot on Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day on Saturday, Buffalo Wild Wings revealed Oweh to be their newest partner to help him celebrate the big-time shot.

Oweh’s heroics came after a wild sequence that saw him tie the game with under 15 seconds left. However, Kentucky’s season appeared over once Santa Clara’s Allen Graves hit a three-pointer on the other end to put the Broncos ahead, 73-70.

With 2.4 seconds left in the game, Oweh sprinted up the court and somehow found the bottom of the basket. Kentucky head coach Mark Pope said Oweh, who shot the ball right next to him, told his coach “that’s a bucket” as the shot was falling. It was.

Santa Clara coach Herb Sendek tried to call a timeout after Graves tied it, but it wasn’t granted. Oweh got the shot off in time and sent the game to overtime. UK outscored Santa Clara 16-11 in the extra period to seal the win.

Now, Kentucky is set to take on Iowa State in the round of 32 on Sunday afternoon. In the meantime, however, Oweh has kept himself busy with these NIL deals.

