Otega Oweh signs NIL deal with Intuit TurboTax after NCAA Tournament buzzer-beater vs. Santa Clara
Otega Oweh was the star of the NCAA Tournament’s first-round after dropping 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in an 89-84 overtime win over Santa Clara on Friday. His half-court, game-tying, buzzer-beating shot to force OT will go down as an iconic moment in March Madness lore.
The bank was open, and so is Oweh’s, however. He’s now signed a new NIL deal with Intuit TurboTax to celebrate his shot that helped send Kentucky to the second round. He recorded a video posted to social media on Saturday night telling everyone to beat the buzzer and get their taxes in on time.
SUBSCRIBE to the On3 NIL and Sports Business Newsletter
“March Madness games create legends on the court and leave fans on the edge of their seats, but taxes don’t have to,” he said. “Now beat the buzzer and file in the app today.”
This is the second NIL deal Oweh has announced since hitting the shot on Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day on Saturday, Buffalo Wild Wings revealed Oweh to be their newest partner to help him celebrate the big-time shot.
Oweh’s heroics came after a wild sequence that saw him tie the game with under 15 seconds left. However, Kentucky’s season appeared over once Santa Clara’s Allen Graves hit a three-pointer on the other end to put the Broncos ahead, 73-70.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Bryan Hodgson
Providence lands its head coach
- 2
First Four to Sweet 16
Texas upsets Gonzaga
- 3Hot
South Carolina Hot Board
Top baseball HC candidates
- 4
Otega Oweh NIL
Signs with BWW
- 5
Coaching Carousel Intel
Hubert Davis decision for UNC
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
With 2.4 seconds left in the game, Oweh sprinted up the court and somehow found the bottom of the basket. Kentucky head coach Mark Pope said Oweh, who shot the ball right next to him, told his coach “that’s a bucket” as the shot was falling. It was.
Santa Clara coach Herb Sendek tried to call a timeout after Graves tied it, but it wasn’t granted. Oweh got the shot off in time and sent the game to overtime. UK outscored Santa Clara 16-11 in the extra period to seal the win.
Now, Kentucky is set to take on Iowa State in the round of 32 on Sunday afternoon. In the meantime, however, Oweh has kept himself busy with these NIL deals.