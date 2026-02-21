Penn State football players donate NIL money to THON fundraiser, Matt Campbell vows to match

This weekend, Penn State hosts its THON Weekend to help raise money for childhood cancer. The 46-hour dance marathon officially began on Friday, and the Nittany Lions’ football team also donated.

Offensive lineman Cooper Cousins told reporter Saturday that the players contributed NIL money to contribute to a THON fund. The idea came from EDGE Max Granville after he brought it up in a team meeting, and head coach Matt Campbell vowed to double the players’ donations.

SUBSCRIBE to the On3 NIL and Sports Business Newsletter

“We have the capability to sick up for something bigger than ourselves right now,” Cousins said, via Inside The Lions’ Audrey Snyder.

Cousins also told reporters about how Campbell and the new Penn State coaching staff emphasize giving back. There are multiple ways for the players to help around the community, and the new staff has also embraced Gannon Kupko, the young fan who went viral for motivating the program last year.

“My biggest thing is giving back to the community,” Cousins said Saturday. “Having the opportunities that Coach Campbell provided for us … it’s incredible. There’s about two or three opportunities a week to go to elementary schools, read, go to recess with kids. Every Tuesday, we pack lunches for kids that are less fortunate so they can eat lunch and actually have a lunch at the school.

“And then, on the weekends, we’re doing stuff with the [Bryce Jordan Center]. You’re packing more lunches, you’re packing dinners for people. All that stuff with Gannon, as well. They’re bringing him here. They’re embracing it. I’d say that’s the coolest part about the vision that I have, but the whole team has, really, since Day 1.”

THON families were in the Penn State football facilities as part of the festivities. Last year’s event raised $17.7 million for the more than 4,800 families who have been impacted by pediatric cancer.

It also marks an opportunity for some of the new faces to come together and bond with their teammates to help raise money for the cause. That, according to offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh, is a big part of why the weekend is so special.

“It’s super humbling,” Donkoh said. “Anytime you’re able to do any experiences like this, it’s very humbling because we’re granted and given a lot of things in this world. God blessed us with a lot of things. For us to see these families and see what they’re going through, their daily struggles and stuff like that, it’s extremely humbling

“At the end of the day, if we’re feeling bad for doing what we’re doing when we’re doing something that we love and what we prayed for, and people are fighting every day for their child and their kid is fighting every day to stay alive, it really brings into perspective what our actual issues are. They’re not as big as they seem.”