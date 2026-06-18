Protect College Sports Act passes Senate Commerce Committee

The Protect College Sports Act passed the Senate Commerce Committee on Thursday and can now head to the Senate floor. It’s a notable step for the college athletics legislation, which has become the second piece of legislation to make it this far.

If the Protect College Sports Act is brought to the Senate floor, it will become the first bill related to college sports to be brought to the House or Senate floor. Senate Majority Leader John Thune holds the authority to bring the legislation to the floor of the Senate for a full vote.

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“What we did today was say we’re not going to let the most powerful, richest conferences dictate to the rest of America what’s going to happen to 500,000 athletes,” said Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), one of the authors of the bill.

Cantwell and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) co-authored the bill last month, which would introduce a one-time transfer rule and five-year eligibility clock for athletes. Coaches would be prevented from leaving midseason and it would ban professional players from playing college sports, including international professional athletes.

The legislation would grant antitrust protections around transfers, eligibility and the compensation cap, while also giving the College Sports Commission the ability to enforce its rules without legal challenge.

Other key provisions in the bill are the option for schools to collectively pool rights. A minimum threshold of 75% of the 138 FBS schools must be reached to pool rights. Even if the Big Ten and SEC did not sign off and the rest of the FBS did, it would be over 75%.

In a change Thursday, the anti-super league provision in the Protect College Sports Act now applies to leagues earning $700 million in revenue, down from the $1 billion mark, a source told On3. This would now apply to ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC if voted into law. The language freezes conference membership if the bill becomes law.

The Big Ten and SEC remain opponents of the bill.

“From the outset, we identified a set of essential revisions to the PCSA necessary for the long-term sustainability of college athletics,” the conferences said in a joint statement Thursday. “We have worked with both majority and minority staff to advance those revisions, which focus on better supporting student-athletes and stabilizing the college sports environment.

“We continue to believe revisions are needed to secure our support for the bill. Despite our sustained engagement and good faith efforts, these critical revisions have not been accepted. We are encouraged that several Commerce Committee members share our concerns and support these recommendations. We will continue working with stakeholders to ensure the PCSA delivers meaningful protections for student-athletes and lasting stability for college sports.”