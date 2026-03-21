A big week for Braden Smith continued Friday night. After setting the NCAA all-time career assists record, the Purdue guard signed an NIL deal with State Farm.

State Farm announced the partnership after Smith passed Bobby Hurley for the most assists in NCAA history. He found Trey Kaufman-Renn less than eight minutes into Friday’s game against Queens for his 1,077th career dime, putting him alone atop the all-time list.

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Following the historic moment, State Farm capitalized by adding Smith – who has a $1.1 million On3 NIL Valuation – to its athlete roster. He will take part in marketing initiatives, digital campaigns and social media content through the NCAA Tournament through the insurance company’s “With the Assist” campaign.

“I’ve always believed that the best play you can make is the one that sets up a teammate for success,” Smith said in a statement. “Teaming up with State Farm just made sense because they share that same mindset of stepping up and being there to help others.”

Friday’s announcement continued a big week of NIL deals for Smith. He also signed a partnership with Great Clips, which referenced his Big Ten assists record. That added to a portfolio which also includes 2K Sports as part of NBA 2K26’s foray into college basketball.

Braden Smith’s $1.1 million On3 NIL Valuation puts him at No. 10 in the college basketball NIL rankings and No. 32 in the On3 NIL 100, the first of its kind and defacto NIL ranking of the top 100 high school and college athletes ranked by their On3 NIL Valuation. He joins a State Farm athlete roster that also includes Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who signed with the brand while at Iowa, and USC guard JuJu Watkins.

“Braden’s selfless style of play and commitment to elevating his team make him a strong ambassador for our brand,” said Kristyn Cook, State Farm chief agency, sales and marketing officer, in a statement. “Breaking the all-time assist record is an incredible achievement, and it reflects what we stand for: Showing up with the assist when it matters most.”