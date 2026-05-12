Ranking the highest total donations for SEC schools in 2024-25

In fiscal year 2024-25, two SEC schools saw athletics donations top $100 million, according to public records obtained by AL.com’s Matt Stahl. They drew the highest total among the 15 public universities in the conference.

Texas was the only school in the SEC to top $150 million in donations, surpassing $167.7 million. UT also had the most contributions earmarked only for football with $59.5 million. While Alabama ranked second in football-only donations, the Crimson Tide sat fourth in total contributions.

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Vanderbilt is not included on the list because of its status as a private university. Here are the highest donations for the remaining 15 SEC schools, per AL.com.

1. Texas: $167,786,462

At $167.8 million, Texas had the highest total donations of SEC schools in FY25. Of that total, $59.5 million was contributed to the football program as the Longhorns went through their first full year as a member of the conference.

Texas made the SEC Championship in its first season as a member in 2024, falling to Georgia in Atlanta. The Longhorns then made a second straight trip to the College Football Playoff semifinal, where the season ended with a loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

2. Tennessee: $110,626,678

Tennessee received the second-highest total from its athletics-related donations. The Vols brought in $110.6 million in 2024-25, including nearly $50.5 million contributed for football during the fiscal year.

Tennessee made the College Football Playoff in 2024 while finishing with a 10-3 overall record, including a 6-2 mark in SEC action. The Vols then lost quarterback Nico Iamaleava to the transfer portal that offseason in what was one of the landmark moments of the year.

3. Oklahoma: $92,923,040

In its first year as an SEC member, Oklahoma brought in $92.9 million in athletics donations, according to AL.com. That includes $52.5 million specifically for football, which was third in the SEC that year.

OU had a rough go in its first run through the SEC, finishing with a 6-7 overall record after falling to Navy in the bowl game. That led Brent Venables to make sweeping changes by bringing in Jim Nagy as general manager and Ben Arbuckle as offensive coordinator, while also taking back defensive play-calling.

4. Alabama: $66,791,497

In the first year post-Nick Saban, Alabama brought in the fourth-highest total of donations in the SEC. UA drew $66.8 million for all sports and the $53.6 million specifically for football was second in the league, only to Texas.

Kalen DeBoer took over for Saban in January 2024 and led Alabama to a 9-4 overall record, including an Iron Bowl win over Auburn, as the Tide just missed out on the College Football Playoff. The program then made its first CFP appearance under DeBoer last season, where it fell to Indiana in the Rose Bowl.

5. LSU: $65,702,463

As the women’s basketball team returned to the Elite Eight in 2024-25, LSU also brought in the fifth-highest total donations in the SEC. The school received more than $65.7 million that year, including over $28 million specifically for football.

It was an up-and-down year for LSU in 2024 as the Tigers went 9-4 overall, including a three-game losing streak at one point in SEC play. That set the stage for a big year in 2025, but Brian Kelly was fired following a home loss to Texas A&M.

6. Mississippi State: $59,109,136

Amid a wave of change in 2024, Mississippi State received $59.1 million in athletics-related donations. The Bulldogs did not receive contributions only for football, though, according to AL.com.

On the football field, State had a rough first season under head coach Jeff Lebby. The Bulldogs finished with a 2-10 record as he began the program rebuild and the program went 5-8 in Year 2 under Lebby in 2025.

7. Auburn: $56,452,784

In fiscal year 2024-25, Auburn saw its men’s basketball program make a run to the Final Four while the football team had another up-and-down go under Hugh Freeze. The Tigers also drew the seventh-highest total from donations at $56.5 million, including $42.8 million heading toward football.

After making a bowl game in 2023, Auburn failed to return to the postseason in 2024 with a 5-7 record following a season-ending loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl. In 2025, the Tigers parted ways with Freeze mid-season as they went 5-7 once again.

8. Georgia: $52,123,526

En route to another SEC title under Kirby Smart, Georgia generated the eighth-highest total amount from donations in 2024-25. The Bulldogs received $52.1 million, including $44 million specifically for a football program that was a year removed from back-to-back national titles.

UGA took down Texas in the SEC title game to secure a bye in the College Football Playoff, but quarterback Carson Beck suffered a season-ending injury. The Bulldogs then fell to Notre Dame in the quarterfinals after the quarterback change to end the year with an 11-3 record.

9. Texas A&M: $50,013,894

Texas A&M received the ninth-highest total from donations in the SEC in 2024-25 with more than $50 million coming in, according to AL.com. That includes $17.2 million for the football program as Mike Elko took over as head coach.

The Aggies went 8-5 during Elko’s debut season in College Station, including a 7-1 start to the year. But Texas A&M took a leap forward in 2025 with an 11-2 mark and a College Football Playoff berth, setting up high expectations in 2026.

10. Florida: $49,666,976

As Florida men’s basketball made a run to a national title, the Gators generated the 10th-highest donation total in the SEC at $49.7 million. Of that figure, $32.5 million was football-only amid a big year for Billy Napier.

After a rough start, Florida turned things around to finish 8-5 as the school opted to bring Napier back in 2025. However, UF had another up-and-down go with a 3-4 start before making a change at head coach and ultimately bringing in Jon Sumrall this offseason.

More SEC donation totals in 2024-25

11. Ole Miss: $47,155,567

12. Missouri: $46,469,656

13. Arkansas: $37,051,389

14. Kentucky: $32,657,330

15. South Carolina: $17,503,606

Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi State were the three schools that did not report any football-only contributions in fiscal year 2024-25, according to AL.com. All told, schools in the SEC reported more than $950 million in donations across all sports.