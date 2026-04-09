Memphis has agreed to a jersey patch sponsorship deal with FedEx, Yahoo! Sports‘ Ross Dellenger reported. Memphis has since confirmed the news in a press release The deal is worth “well into the millions,” Dellenger wrote on X.

FedEx is a longtime partner of Memphis. In August, the school announced the FedEx logo would be prominently featured in each end zone at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Now, the E-commerce company’s logo will be displayed on the jerseys of the school’s athletic programs, as well as at their venues.

“FedEx is more than a corporate partner; they are integral to the continued success of our department and the University as a whole,” Memphis athletic director Ed Scott said in the release. “Their presence across our athletic programs and venues sends a powerful message about the strength of our brand and the level of talent we attract to Memphis.

“We are incredibly grateful for this support and excited to showcase it on a national stage every time our teams compete. I’d also like to thank our partners at Learfield’s Tiger Sports Properties for their role in bringing these activations to life.”

Memphis will begin displaying the jersey patches across its 19 athletic programs for its 2026-27 season. Most notably, the Tigers will debut the jersey patches at the Memphis Football Spring Fest on Saturday, April 18.

Along with its jerseys and venues, Memphis will feature FedEx’s logo across numerous marketing assets. This sponsorship is only the latest development in the partnership that the school and FedEx renewed last year under the designation line: Moving Memphis Athletics Forward. Together.

“This jersey patch program builds on our support and reinforces our commitment to the University of Memphis,” said Jenny Robertson, senior vice president of global brand and communications at FedEx. “We’re proud to continue delivering meaningful opportunities to student-athletes in our hometown city.”

“We continue to find new ways to evolve our longstanding relationship with the University of Memphis,” FedEx senior vice president Jenny Robertson added. “Supporting sports is more than marketing – it’s how we connect with fans to build loyalty and a sense of community, both in our hometown of Memphis and on a national level.”

Memphis is only the latest school to strike a jersey patch sponsorship deal. In February, LSU announced its partnership with Woodside Energy. The NCAA approved the use of jersey patch sponsorships in January, providing athletic departments with a new source of revenue.