When the House v. NCAA settlement received final approval in Summer 2025, it gave schools the opportunity to directly share up to $20.5 million with athletes through revenue-sharing. The majority of those dollars went to football, which is why the thought was conferences without football – such as the Big East – would be able to spend more on rosters.

However, St. John’s coach Rick Pitino dispelled that “misconception” Saturday night after the Red Storm sealed a second straight Big East tournament title. He said teams in the conference aren’t spending more than $20 million on rosters. But he knows how much they should set aside.

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Pitino suggested $10 million as a target for teams to put toward men’s basketball rosters, even as much as $12 million if schools can afford it. From there, he argued the Big East would be “back” with more depth in the standings.

“I think the misconception is, ‘Well, the Big East has got $22 million to spend because they have no football.’ We’re not spending $22 million,” Pitino told reporters Saturday. “Everybody needs to get $10 million to spend. For the rich people like Georgetown and Villanova, maybe they go to $12 [million]. For those people that are poor, trying to get a break in life, like us, we maybe get to $10 [million]. But everybody needs to get that up there so we can get greatness back.

“That’s what it’s all about right now. It’s a salary cap. Everybody needs to get to $10, $12 million, and with this coaching in this league, everybody will be back and the Big East will be great once again.”

In the post-House settlement era, NIL spending is surging across college basketball. The power conferences, including the Big East, are spending an estimated $7-$10 million on men’s basketball rosters, according to data from Opendorse. Men’s basketball is also receiving an estimated $4.2 million in rev-share allocations from the $20.5 million cap.

Rick Pitino on Big East: ‘We need the league back’

Since Rick Pitino took over at St. John’s in 2023, UConn and the Red Storm have won the conference tournament. With Saturday’s win, St. John’s became the first program in Big East history to repeat as regular-season and tournament champions.

But Pitino also wants to see more talent dispersed across the conference. Getting historic programs such as Georgetown and Providence on track, he argued, is crucial.

“I think it’s great that Connecticut’s at the top of the mountain because this league needs more better teams,” Pitino said. “We need to get Georgetown back. We need to get Providence back. I’ve got to get my son [Richard Pitino] to start recruiting great basketball players [at Xavier]. So we need the league to get back. We’ve got great coaches.”