Amid questions around eligibility rules in college basketball, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league stands by the rules in place for college football. He also said the league would be willing to lend a hand.

Goodell addressed the state of college football during his annual press conference prior to Super Bowl LX and praised the NFL’s relationship with the sport. The league discusses multiple issues with officials at the collegiate level, including eligibility.

While Goodell said there needs to be “clarity” in college football amid an ever-changing landscape, he noted the NFL would help, should the league be asked to do so. In the meantime, though, the NFL doesn’t plan to get involved.

“I don’t think we have a role in that, to start with, as far as what we can do,” Goodell said when asked about issues facing college football. “Obviously, we have a great relationship with college football. We cooperate on a number of matters – including something I think is really important, which is our eligibility rules. I think our eligibility rules benefit the young men that come into the league because they stay in college football longer. But I also think there’s obviously a lot of change going on and a lot of disruption, and they do need to bring some clarity to that.

“I think that’s something that if, for some reason, we could be helpful with the right people, we would obviously be willing to engage with anybody. But I think we try to stay in our lane unless we’re invited in to try to be part of the solution.”

Roger Goodell: ‘We went to court to defend that eligibility rule’

The NCAA’s eligibility rules are among the top stories in college sports considering the situation in college basketball. Most recently, Charles Bediako received immediate eligibility to return to Alabama after spending time in the NBA G-League, despite signing a two-way contract in 2023. Former UCLA guard Amari Bailey is also planning a college return despite playing in 10 NBA games as a rookie.

That’s leading to questions about whether similar challenges could be coming on the football side. Under the current rules, players must be three years removed from high school before declaring for the NFL Draft. But Roger Goodell pointed out the NFL fought in court to protect the eligibility rules.

That case came in 2004 when former Ohio State star Maurice Clarett sued to declare for the draft after two years in college. While the district court initially ruled in Clarett’s favor, a federal appeals court reversed the ruling and sided with the NFL. That kept the three-year rule in place.

“We went to court to defend that eligibility rule,” Goodell said. “We will do everything we can to make sure that we continue to do that. We think it’s the right thing for the young men, and we also think it’s the right thing for the colleges. So we will continue to keep a very close eye on that.”

That said, Goodell made it clear the NFL is monitoring the conversations around eligibility. He also spoke about the positives around the current rules.

“We keep a close eye on this,” Goodell said. “As I mentioned before, I think [our] eligibility rule is really good for the young men who play the sport. I think it gives them a chance to mature, be part of an education system which will benefit them for a lifetime.

“I also think they develop stars. They come in as stars, and I think the strength of college football is something that I think is good for all of us, and I think college sports in general.”