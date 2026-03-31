While evaluating the current state of college football, Ohio State coach Ryan Day echoed a familiar cry among coaches. He called for a stronger enforcement system to make sure schools and programs follow the rules.

Enforcement has been a key discussion point this offseason, largely around allegations of tampering. But while the College Sports Commission launched last summer, its focus is on terms related to the landmark House settlement and revenue-sharing. The NCAA is then tasked with issues outside of the settlement, but lawsuits against its rules continue to mount.

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The legal issues are why Day admitted a new enforcement structure would be difficult. But he also sees two directions college sports can go: a model similar to the pre-NIL era or one along the lines of the NFL.

“The first thing is, wave a wand, is creating a structure that you can enforce rules,” Day told Kevin Clark on This Is Football when asked what he would change about college football. “Creating that. That’s not easy. I understand. … Once we started going down this road of NIL, we have to go one of two ways, in my opinion: We almost have to go back to the way were before, or we need to go all the way towards the NFL.

“I think right now, we’re sort of in purgatory. Until we start to make some hard decisions and create that overall structure, we’re still going to be in this phase. But that, to me, is the No. 1 thing. We’ve got to figure out an enforcement system that can start enforcing rules. I have a lot of ideas on it … but that would be the No. 1 thing. I think most college coaches would say the same thing.”

Another idea Ryan Day offered was a “draft” in college football. That aligns with his thoughts of moving the game more toward an NFL-model, where there’s the draft for rookies and free agency for players already in the league. The natural comparison in college is recruiting as the draft and the transfer portal as free agency.

Day admitted it wouldn’t be an easy task, though, especially with how important recruiting is in the sport. But before the idea of a draft could even come to fruition, he said enforcement is crucial as the landscape continues to shift.

“I know it’s kind of [an] out there idea,” Day said. “But I think it’s sort of that, or going back to the way we were with amateurism. I’m having a hard time figuring out how we work through this right now with this NIL because recruiting is always going to be part of the college process until we change it.

“Because that’s not going to ever change, we have to create some sort of enforcement arm. Otherwise, we’re always going to be in this space where we’re putting together [new] rosters.”