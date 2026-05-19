Report: SCORE Act pulled from U.S. House of Representatives voting schedule

The SCORE Act has been pulled from the U.S. House of Representatives’ voting schedule, Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported. It’s another setback for the college sports legislation.

There appeared to be momentum in the House for the Student Compensation and Opportunity through Rights and Endorsements (SCORE) Act heading into this week. A rules vote was tentatively scheduled for Wednesday after a rules committee meeting on Tuesday. However, the bill faced an uphill climb regardless of what happened in the House.

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However, Monday afternoon, the Congressional Black Caucus spoke out in unanimous opposition to the bill. That presented questions about whether the SCORE Act would, in fact, advance to the House floor.

“The CBC is actively evaluating additional steps and will continue using every legislative, political, and public platform available to defend Black voting rights, fair representation, and the integrity of American democracy,” the CBC’s statement read.

Monday’s news is the latest setback for the SCORE Act, which was introduced in July 2025. In December, the bill appeared on track for the House floor after a procedural vote with a margin of 210-209. However, the legislation was pulled from the schedule shortly before it could advance to the floor.

The bill would codify the House settlement and grant liability protection, as well as preempt state NIL laws. It would also include an anti-employment clause and usher in regulation for agents.

Senate takes center stage

In light of Monday’s news, the attention will remain on the U.S. Senate, where Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Maria Cantwell (D-N.Y.) are working on bipartisan legislation aimed at college sports. Negotiations have taken place for months, and ACC commissioner Jim Phillips acknowledged talks of a bill last week during the conference’s spring meetings.

“They’re close,” Phillips said. “They’re going to bring something to the Senate. I’m cautiously optimistic about that.”

Late last week, 26 of the 32 Division I conferences sent a letter to Cantwell and Cruz in support of the potential bill to regulate college athletics. The SEC and Big Ten, however, were not among the signees. In statements to Yahoo! Sports, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti both said they did not want to publicly support legislation without viewing it.

“We look forward to reviewing the text of any proposed legislation with the entirety of our Conference leadership and offering our feedback at the appropriate time,” Sankey told Yahoo! Sports.