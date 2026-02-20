SMU’s Mustang Partners has received a historic gift, the school announced Friday. Four families combined to contribute $50 million which will go toward scholarships, NIL advancement and revenue-sharing.

Mustang Partners launched in December as a new NIL and revenue brand unit, in collaboration with Learfield, to help set SMU up for success in the rev-share era. Schools began to directly share up to $20.5 million with athletes following House settlement approval last summer, and that figure is preparing to jump to $21.3 million in 2026.

In addition, the gift will help launch the Boulevard Society, focused on philanthropic leadership. It also includes an initiative to raise another $50 million in “leadership commitments” by Dec. 31, according to the announcement.

“The extraordinary generosity of Liz and Bill Armstrong, Carolyn and David Miller, Katy and Kyle Miller, and Mary and Rich Templeton strengthens our ability to support our student-athletes academically, competitively and personally, while positioning SMU Athletics for sustained success at the highest level,” said SMU president Jay Hartzell in a statement.

“The success of SMU Athletics and the broader success of SMU are intrinsically linked. This is a win for Athletics and a win for the institution.”

The gift comes as SMU completes its second full academic year in the ACC after making the leap from the American Athletic Conference in 2024-25. By making the move, the Mustangs agreed to give up nine years of ACC TV revenue to get the invitation.

Following the announcement of their plans to switch conferences, SMU also saw an increase in fundraising after the 2023 announcement of their plans to join the ACC. All told, in 2023-24, the school reported it raised more than $159 million.

“This $50 million commitment is transformative for SMU Athletics,” said SMU athletics director Damon Evans in a statement. “Not only does it provide critical support for our amazing student-athletes, it also helps us launch our new giving society to inspire additional support from Mustang Nation.

“In the end, this gift is a foundational investment in SMU’s competitive excellence, the development of our student-athletes, and in our sustained success at the highest level of collegiate athletics. On behalf of the entire Mustang Nation, I am honored to recognize and thank Liz and Bill, Carolyn and David, Katy and Kyle, and Mary and Rich for this historic gift.”