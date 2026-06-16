St. John's SF Tounde Yessoufou inks NIL deal with Reebok

Ahead of his first season at St. John’s, Tounde Yessoufou has landed a high-profile NIL deal. The transfer SF has signed with Reebok, the company announced Tuesday.

Yessoufou is another notable addition to Reebok’s basketball roster as the company grows its list of athlete partners. Former Arkansas guard Darius Acuff, a projected lottery pick in next week’s NBA Draft, also has a high-profile deal with Reebok and is set to receive a signature shoe, as well.

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Yessoufou was a major addition for Rick Pitino and St. John’s this year after entering the transfer portal. He starred at Baylor and will join a Red Storm program fresh off an Elite Eight appearance last season. He also has a $1.4 million On3 NIL Valuation and, now, has a marquee NIL deal.

“One of the game’s most exciting rising talents, the 20-year-old guard enters the next chapter of his basketball journey after a standout freshman season,” Reebok wrote in an Instagram post. “A consensus five-star prospect and one of the top transfers in college basketball, Tounde is known for his explosive athleticism, physicality, and relentless competitive edge, representing the next generation of athletes pushing the game forward. Welcome to the future of Reebok Basketball.”

Tounde Yessoufou: St. John’s was ‘no-brainer’

Tounde Yessoufou had a huge freshman season at Baylor after arriving as a five-star recruit. He averaged 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 steals while starting all 34 games. He then declared for the NBA Draft after the year while maintaining his eligibility, but also entered the transfer portal.

Once he hit the portal, Yessoufou came in as the No. 6 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings. After going through the pre-draft process, he then chose to withdraw and commit to St. John’s.

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“It was a no-brainer for me, to be honest. I was trying to figure out what was going to be the perfect fit. Coach Pitino is a Hall of Fame coach and knows how to turn players that are good to great,” Yessoufou told the New York Post upon his commitment. “I had a Zoom call with Coach Pitino. Him and I had a great conversation.

“I love his energy, the way he’s thinking about using me, but most importantly, he’s a championship coach. I always love to play for somebody that has that experience and knowledge.”