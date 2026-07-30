Tennessee OT David Sanders Jr. donates $20,000, football equipment to alma mater

Tennessee offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. spent Thursday at his high school alma mater, Providence Day School in Charlotte. Through a partnership with XTech Pads, Sanders donated equipment and shoulder pads back to Providence Day.

On top of the donation, Sanders also decided to donate $20,000 of his personal money back to his alma mater. It’s one of the most recent instances of college football players using their NIL earnings to give back to their communities.

“Having the opportunity to give back to my alma mater has been a dream come true,” Sanders told On3. “Giving back to a place that I hold dear to my heart means everything to me.”

The former Five-Star Plus+ prospect missed the first four games of the 2025 season due to injury but quickly made an impact once deemed healthy. Sanders logged 425 snaps at right tackle for Tennessee, earning on3 True Freshman All-American honors.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pounder was particularly strong in pass protection, surrendering 11 pressures and just two sacks on 231 pass plays, according to Pro Football Focus. He enters the 2026 season as one of the top returning offensive tackles in college football.

“David Sanders reaching out to see how he can help Providence Day is exactly what our Cover-2 Program is all about,” XTech Pads president Bob Broderick told On3 in a statement. ” Our staff had the chance to meet David and his family during his senior year during a fitting at his home. It’s great to see a young man in his position looking to give back to his High School and former coach. We wish David the best of luck in Knoxville.”

Tennessee opens the season on Sept. 5 when Furman visits Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers open fall camp on Aug. 5.