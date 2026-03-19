Texas quarterback Arch Manning has added another NIL deal to his portfolio. He has signed a partnership with Google Gemini, he shared via Instagram.

Google Gemini is the latest high-profile NIL deal for Manning, who’s preparing for his redshirt junior season at Texas in 2026. Last offseason, he inked partnerships with brands such as Vuori, Red Bull and Warby Parker. The former Five Star Plus+ recruit has a $5.4 million On3 NIL Valuation.

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Google Gemini continues to venture into the NIL space. This week, the company became a sponsor of an initiative with UConn women’s basketball through a first-of-its-kind partnership with Overtime.

At $5.4 million, Manning’s On3 NIL Valuation ranks as the highest in college football heading into the 2026 season. He also sits atop the On3 NIL 100, the first of its kind and defacto NIL ranking of the top 100 high school and college athletes ranked by their On3 NIL Valuation.

Manning has taken a calculated approach to NIL since arriving at Texas. He appeared in just two games as a true freshman in 2023 and sat behind Quinn Ewers on the depth chart again in 2024. Once he became the starter, Manning began to capitalize in the NIL space. He also has partnerships with Uber and Raising Cane’s while also expanding his agreement with Panini America.

However, Manning didn’t announce any deals during the season. That was by design, he said last year at the Manning Passing Academy.

“I’m trying to get all that stuff out of the way before the season,” Manning said. “Obviously, you want to take advantage of what you can and make the right decisions on partnering with companies, but I’m focused on ball.”

As he navigates the space, Arch Manning leaned on his uncles Peyton and Eli, who rose to stardom both on and off the field during their respective careers. He also doesn’t want to spread himself too thin in the NIL world while he continues to develop under Steve Sarkisian’s watchful eye. But he’s been watching what others do.

“I think I kind of go with my gut and see what other people have done, who’s done it the right or wrong way,” Arch Manning said. “I’ve got a lot of support with my family and go with my gut at the end of the day and try not to do too much.”