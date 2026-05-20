Texas RB Hollywood Smothers inks six-figure NIL deal with Fiterman Sports

Texas running back Hollywood Smothers has inked a multi-year, six-figure NIL deal with sports memorabilia company Fiterman Sports, sources tell On3. Smothers’ representation, The Familie, negotiated the deal with Fiterman.

The memorabilia company based in Houston specializes in crafting personalized, in-person experiences between fans and the athletes it exclusively represents. Through the deal, Smothers will participate in a handful of meet-and-greets and memorabilia activations.

An NC State transfer, Smothers was the No. 3 running back in January’s transfer portal, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

The running back initially committed to Alabama out of the portal on Jan. 5, but took a visit to Texas shortly after and flipped his commitment on Jan. 11. Knowing that the Longhorns were positioned to make a run at the CFP in 2026 played a heavy factor, Smothers previously told On3.

“Returning the potential No. 1 overall pick at QB, and Alabama was losing their starter to the draft and a lot of pieces to the NFL or portal in the wide receiver room,” Smother said. “Texas just seemed like they had players in place to go on a run, and an offensive-minded coach who knows how to scheme his weapons open in the run and pass game.

“What separated things for me was Texas’ emphasis on going to win it all. Feeling like they shouldn’t have been counted out last year in the playoffs.”

A former Oklahoma transfer, Smothers has rushed for 1,552 career yards with an average of six yards per carry. He’s also been used as an option in the passing game, with 57 catches for 453 yards. Smothers has totaled 15 touchdowns to this point in his career.

Texas also added Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown in the portal, creating a strong two-back system with Smothers. The pairing with Brown was attractive to Smothers, who knew splitting reps was going to be necessary to play a nine-game SEC schedule. Brown rushed for 1,141 this past season, averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

“Playing ball in the SEC, you are going to need a good punch in the backfield,” Hollywood Smothers said. “Raleek and I are both electric and explosive with the ball in our hands; we’ll feed off each other.”

