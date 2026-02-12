Texas WR Cam Coleman inks NIL deal with Crocs
New Texas receiver Cam Coleman, who transferred from Auburn this offseason, has inked a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Crocs, he announced Thursday afternoon on Instagram.
Coleman’s Instagram Reels post includes the caption: “All in with @Crocs #CrocsPartner” and shows video of Coleman dressed in a burnt orange Rasberry Hills hoodie and new Crocs with Texas-style coloring.
Coleman currently has a NIL Valuation of $2.9 million, which ranks him seventh in college football and No. 9 overall in the On3 NIL 100.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Coleman signed with Texas on Jan. 11 as the No. 2 overall transfer and top-ranked receiver in the 2026 portal class, according to On3’s Transfer Portal Player Rankings. Coleman was the linchpin in the Longhorns’ No. 10-ranked transfer class, per On3’s Transfer Portal Team Rankings, after Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian went all-in this offseason ahead of what many expect to be superstar quarterback Arch Manning‘s final season in Austin.
This report will be updated.