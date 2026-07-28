Tony Petitti: Big Ten ready for Protect College Sports Act revisions, expects 'back and forth' before resolution

CHICAGO – As he stepped to the podium Tuesday to kick off 2026 Big Ten Media Days, Tony Petitti expected to hear news about the Protect College Sports Act by day’s end. It’s a big week for the bipartisan Senate bill, especially with a recess looming.

Language of the revisions eventually came through, Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported, though some is in draft form. Sources told On3’s Pete Nakos concessions made to both the Big Ten and SEC include an additional $25 million pool for retention, language stating entities can’t acquire media rights to create a new conference and a provision prohibiting compensation to recruits before they enroll in school.

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But as the clock continues to tick – there’s a Wednesday morning deadline to help ensure the bill reaches the floor before the August recess – Petitti made the Big Ten’s position clear. The conference wants to see a full, revised bill. Until then, it does not currently support the legislation.

“After a lot of productive work, it is absolutely imperative that we see the amended language of the bill,” Petitti told the room of reporters at the Hilton Chicago. “We cannot change our position until we see the amended bill and have an opportunity to share it with our leadership.”

Introduced in late May by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), the Protect College Sports Act is on track for the Senate floor after a markup and Commerce Committee vote in June. Thune holds the authority to call it for a full vote.

Last week, he indicated he did not expect the bill to reach the floor before the recess begins Aug. 7. But conversations continued and Thune struck a different tone Monday, expressing more optimism about its chances of reaching the floor before the break.

With that recess looming, though, Petitti again made it clear the conference is ready to read changes to the bill. But even with revised language on the way, more conversations will have to take place.

“We are ready to review it,” Petitti said. “I mean, we can only go as fast as getting the paper. We are not the experts in this legislative calendar. We’re not deciding when something goes to the floor, but what we’ve pledged is if we can get the changes, I’m sure there’s going to be back and forth.

“I don’t think anybody expects that we’re going to get the changes today and we’re just going to check the box and say it’s all good. There’s going to have to be back and forth.”

Tony Petitti: ‘We preferred a much skinnier bill’

The Protect College Sports Act isn’t the only college athletics legislation to come up in the Senate. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) introduced the Student-Athlete Act, focused on transfers and eligibility. Speaking before the Senate last month, he spoke against the PCSA and in favor of his bill.

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When asked about Tuberville’s bill, Tony Petitti noted that it’s “much skinnier” than the Protect College Sports Act and he heard support for it during a recent trip to Capitol Hill. However, he argued it’s similar to the SCORE Act, which publicly collapsed in the House again in May. As a result, the focus shifted.

“That bill is similar to the SCORE Act in some ways that didn’t make it out of the House,” Petitti said. “I think you’ve got to choose a path that has a realistic chance of passing. While we appreciate all the time he spent on this – he obviously deeply cares about it – he gave his life to college athletics.

“It’s just, we have to pick this is what’s in front of us right now, and we’ve got to work hard to get it to a place we can get to support it. I hope we can. We’ll see more today whether we actually can get to that place.”

As he recapped the NCAA’s years-long journey for federal help for the college sports landscape, Tony Petitti acknowledged the way the conversation shifted. In fact, he said the Big Ten preferred a bill that wasn’t as in-depth, necessarily, as the Protect College Sports Act.

“When you ask for help, it’s not going to be the perfect path that you thought you wanted,” he said. “We preferred a much skinnier bill than this bill. That is not the reality right now.”

Big Ten in ‘close communication’ with SEC

Since the Protect College Sports Act’s introduction, the Big Ten and SEC maintained they do not support the bill in its current state, even as both the Big 12 and ACC spoke in its favor. Last week, during SEC Media Days in Tampa, the conference’s presidents and chancellors released a new statement again calling for revisions.

Throughout the process, Tony Petitti said the two conferences have been in close contact. In fact, he estimated he spoke to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey “five times” about the bill just Tuesday morning. That said, he noted the amount of time it’s taken.

“To be fair, we’ve been doing this in close communication with the SEC,” Petitti said. “We’ll probably continue to do that. So there’s work to do.

“We’ll go as fast as we can, but the deadlines are – like, you should know, we sent comments back to the Senators on July 3. It’s taken time. I think partly they’ve got complicated issues to work out among themselves.”