UConn guard Azzi Fudd inks NIL deal with Geico

Ahead of March Madness, Geico made a splash in the NIL space. The insurance company signed UConn guard Azzi Fudd to an NIL deal.

Fudd is the first female athlete to sign a partnership with Geico, and the company celebrated the news in grand fashion. Billboards went up outside Madison Square Garden ahead of Sunday’s game between UConn and St. John’s.

Considered a top WNBA Draft prospect, Fudd’s deal with Geico is expected to continue beyond her college career, according to the New Haven Register. It’s her latest high-profile NIL deal as she helped UConn to a perfect 31-0 regular season as the Huskies look to repeat as national champions.

GIANT billboard edition right outside MSG too https://t.co/ePjTyjsfaI pic.twitter.com/UiEE9JZPWq — Maggie Vanoni (@maggie_vanoni) March 1, 2026

Through her NIL deal with Geico, Fudd will also star in a Paramount+ docuseries, Miles That Matter. Fudd is among the college basketball stars to be featured with behind-the-scenes access to tell stories about their journey.

“My journey has never been a solo act. Every mile, every setback, every comeback — my family, friends, and basketball community were there supporting me every step of the way,” Fudd said in a statement, via USA Today. “Their support has been critical to how I got here and will be equally influential in where I’m going.

“I’m excited to partner with GEICO to tell my story, highlighting the people behind the scenes and finding ways to inspire the next generation. As I enter into this next chapter, I’m excited to join the GEICO team and build something that lasts both on and off the court.”

Fudd helped lead the charge in 2025-26 after coming back to UConn for another season. She averaged 17.9 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals while shooting 49% from the field. She was also a key part of the national championship team a year ago with 13.6 points per game during the regular season, and she also won NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player as the Huskies cut down the nets.

Off the court, Azzi Fudd has been one of the top names in the NIL space. She is part of the new season of NBA 2K26, according to a list of players obtained by On3, and has a notable agreement in place with Celsius. Fudd also signed NIL deals with Unrivaled, Bose and Chipotle as part of her growing portfolio.