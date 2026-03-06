UConn guard Azzi Fudd signs NIL deal with Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand made another NIL splash ahead of March Madness on Friday, signing UConn guard Azzi Fudd to an NIL deal. The brand announced the news via social media.

Fudd is the latest high-profile addition to Jordan Brand’s NIL roster, joining UConn teammate Sarah Strong, who came aboard as part of the brand’s NIL Class of 2025. Former Huskies stars Maya Moore and Napheesa Collier also have partnerships with Jordan Brand, as do current college women’s basketball stars such as Kiki Rice and Mikaylah Williams.

Jordan Brand marks the latest notable NIL deal for Fudd, who helped UConn to an undefeated 31-0 record during the regular season. Earlier this week, she landed a partnership with Geico as part of her growing portfolio.

“I grew up watching what the Jumpman meant to basketball and to the culture around the game, so becoming part of the Jordan Brand family represents what I am stepping into and the greatness that I aspire to be,” Fudd said in a statement. “To wear the same logo that so many legends have worn is something I don’t take lightly.

“For me, it’s about honoring that legacy while also helping show what the next generation of women’s basketball looks like. I’m excited to keep pushing my game forward while representing Jordan Brand with pride. And I hope that I continue to inspire young girls who dream of playing at the highest level.”

More on Azzi Fudd

Azzi Fudd helped lead the charge in 2025-26 after coming back to UConn for another season. She averaged 17.9 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals while shooting 49% from the field. She was also a key part of the national championship team a year ago with 13.6 points per game during the regular season, and she also won NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player as the Huskies cut down the nets.

Off the court, Fudd has been one of the top names in the NIL space. She is part of the new season of NBA 2K26, according to a list of players obtained by On3, and has a notable agreement in place with Celsius. Fudd also signed NIL deals with Unrivaled, Bose and Chipotle as part of her growing portfolio.

UConn is currently getting ready for its first game of the Big East Tournament. The Huskies will face the winner of Butler vs. Georgetown on Saturday at noon ET.