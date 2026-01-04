Under Armour announces first 'Click-Clack' class of NIL deals

Following this weekend’s Under Armour All-America Game, the brand announced its first “Click Clack” NIL class. Under Armour signed six highly rated recruits to NIL deals.

Notre Dame safety signee Joey O’Brien, BYU quarterback signee Ryder Lyons, Maryland EDGE signee Zion Elee and Alabama safety signee Jireh Edwards are all part of the group, Under Armour announced Sunday. Two touted 2027 recruits – Texas wide receiver commit Easton Royal and four-star wide receiver Eric McFarland – are also on board.

All six players competed in the Under Armour All-America Game on Saturday. O’Brien and Royal were two of Rivals’ top performers in the game, which took place at Spec Martin Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

“I think you hear us coming,” Under Armour wrote in its Instagram post. “Meet the inaugural Click-Clack Class — Under Armour’s first NIL squad.”

Under Armour capitalizing on star power

Ryder Lyons previously announced an NIL deal with Under Armour in September 2025 after committing to BYU. The four-star quarterback signed with BYU, but will embark on a one-year mission and will not enroll at school until the following January. He is the No. 5-ranked quarterback from the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

As a whole, Under Armour’s Click-Clack NIL class features four of the top 50 players in the nation out of the 2026 cycle. With Easton Royal and Eric McFarland, the brand also has two of the top 25 prospects in 2027.

The group includes some of the highest-profile high school football players, as well. Zion Elee’s $687,000 On3 NIL Valuation is the highest of the group and ranks No. 11 in the high school football NIL rankings. Lyons also sits at No. 13 with a $656,000 On3 NIL Valuation.

The On3 NIL Valuation is calculated by combining Roster Value and personal NIL. Roster value is the value an athlete has by being a member of his or her team at his or her school, which factors into the role of NIL collectives. NIL in an athlete’s name, image and likeness and the value it could bring to regional and national brands.