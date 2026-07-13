USC 5-star ATH commit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson inks NIL deal with Destination Kia

A central part of USC’s 2027 recruiting class, Honor Fa’alave-Johnson landed a major NIL deal. He has joined forces with Destination Kia, he announced via social media.

Fa’alave-Johnson has notably impressed with his speed while starring at San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic. He has clocked in at more than 22.7 miles per hour to cement himself as a home-run hitter and become one of the top-rated recruits from the 2027 cycle.

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Destination Kia is also leaning into Fa’alave-Johnson’s abilities as part of the NIL partnership. In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, he promoted the new Kia Telluride.

“Fast isn’t just about the clock,” Fa’alave-Johnson’s post read. “It’s about preparation, discipline, and knowing how to make every move count. That’s why we’re proud to team up with Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, the fastest football player in high school history, clocked at an incredible 22.7 MPH in a game.

“Just like Honor, the Kia Telluride is built to move with confidence. Powerful, capable, and ready for whatever’s ahead, it’s designed for those who never settle for average. Congratulations on an incredible journey, Honor. We’re excited to be part of what’s next.”

More on Honor Fa’alave-Johnson

Honor Fa’alave-Johnson is one of two five-star prospects committed to USC as part of the Trojans’ 2027 class. He’s a five-star prospect and the No. 12-ranked player from the cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. He is also the No. 2-rated player in the state of California.

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Fa’alave-Johnson announced his commitment to USC in March. He recently spoke with Rivals’ Adam Gorney about life after his decision, as well as other schools that are still expressing interest.

As a whole, USC’s 2027 class is ranked No. 13 in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Ranking. The Trojans also secured a commitment from five-star EDGE Mekai Brown as they look to continue their momentum after bringing in the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2026.