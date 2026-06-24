Utah announces 7-year apparel deal with adidas, including NIL component

As Utah’s partnership with Under Armour nears its end, the school has landed a new apparel deal. The Utes will join forces with adidas for a seven-year deal starting July 1, 2027, and the partnership includes an NIL component.

Under the agreement, all Utah athletes will be eligible to be part of adidas’ NIL Ambassador Network, the school announced. That will provide them opportunities to cash in through NIL deals, meaning they would be able to represent the Three Stripes during games.

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Through the agreement, adidas will become the official footwear, uniform and apparel partner for Utah starting in 2027. The Utes’ deal with Under Armour is due to expire in June 2027, ending an 18-year partnership for the two sides.

“The University of Utah strives for excellence in all that we do, and we are fortunate to have a world-class partner like adidas who also believes in the pursuit of excellence,” said Utah AD Mark Harlan in a statement. “adidas has an innovative spirit, a keen understanding of the power of sports and of the needs of athletes, and in this new era of intercollegiate athletics, we couldn’t ask for a better partner. I am grateful to the adidas team for their commitment to serving our Utah student-athletes and for creating unique licensed apparel that will energize our fans and supporters.”

NIL has become a key part of apparel deals across college football, and adidas has included it in other partnerships. Tennessee and Penn State are also set to have name, image and likeness opportunities available for their athletes as part of their deals with the company. Those two deals start July 1.

Additionally, adidas and Patrick Mahomes have a unique program at Texas Tech. Multiple notable Red Raiders athletes joined “Team Mahomes” through NIL deals. Former softball star NiJaree Canady and former quarterback Behren Morton were part of the second installment last year.

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“The University of Utah has established a premier athletic program that commands national respect and shares adidas’ commitment to elevating student-athlete performance and fan experiences,” said John Miller, adidas president of North America, in a statement. “We are proud to partner with the Utes and are excited about what we can accomplish together in the years to come.”

Adidas isn’t the only brand offering NIL opportunities to athletes at school partners. Earlier this year, LSU and Texas became the first schools to come aboard Nike’s new “Blue Ribbon Elite” NIL program.