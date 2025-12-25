Villanova's Acaden Lewis hands out gifts to youth basketball players through NIL deal with CVS

With the holiday season in full swing, Villanova guard Acaden Lewis gave back. He joined forces with CVS for an NIL deal and delivered gifts to youth basketball players in Philadelphia.

Lewis visited with players at Philadelphia Youth Basketball and handed out gift bags. They included candy and Gatorade, and the standout freshman also held a meet-and-greet with the children in attendance.

It was a way for Lewis to get into the holiday spirit and visit with the youth basketball players in the community. Through his partnership with CVS, the company also helped provide the gift bags.

“With the holidays coming up, I wanted to do something special and give back to the kids in the community,” Lewis said in a video on Instagram. “Growing up, this time of year was always about showing up for each other. That’s what today is all about.

“When I started thinking about what to bring for the kids, CVS was the easy choice. Especially around the holidays, it’s one of those places you can always count on. Gifts, snacks, little surprises – everything in one stop. I was able to walk in and find stuff I knew the kids would actually be be excited about. This is what the holidays are about. Giving back, spreading some joy and showing love where you can.”

Lewis’ partnership with CVS comes amid a standout freshman season at Villanova. He leads the Wildcats with 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game, and his 12.3 points per game put him second on the team behind Bryce Lindsay. Repped by Momentous Sports Partners, Lewis has a $328,000 On3 NIL Valuation.

Lewis was a key addition for new Villanova coach Kevin Willard as he took following his departure from Maryland. The Washington (D.C.) Sidwell Friends product arrived as a four-star prospect and the No. 35-ranked player in the nation from the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

In fact, when Willard made his return to Seton Hall this week – where he coached from 2010-22 – Acaden Lewis led Villanova in scoring. He dropped 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting to help the Wildcats past the Pirates, 64-56, in an important early Big East matchup.