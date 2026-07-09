Washington's Pat Chun calls out the state of college sports: 'This has become a billionaire's playground'

As college sports enters Year 2 of the post-House settlement era, officials in the sport continue to call for stronger enforcement of NCAA rules. Washington athletics director Pat Chun was among those voices this week.

Chun’s comments came as the Protect College Sports Act goes through the legislative process in the U.S. Senate. The Big Ten has made clear it does not support the bill in its current state, along with the SEC, but talks are expected to continue with the bipartisan legislation on track for the Senate floor.

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In the meantime, Chun called for enforcement around settlement terms, as well as legal protection, alluding the Brendan Sorsby situation to make his point. But while assessing the economic side of college athletics in the NIL era, he said that’s an area which needs more control.

“We’ve got to figure out how to have a workable economic environment,” Chun told John Canzano. “This compensation to our athletes is critical. But we’re over-leveraged in this environment by agents, we’re over-leveraged by rumors and we’re over-leveraged because everybody recognizes the need to win in football. There’s no restraint.

“This has become a billionaire’s playground in college sports. You could see separation happening with schools that are backed by billionaires that are willing to just write blank checks to support roster construction, roster retention. So there’s a lot of pieces that get into it.”

Pat Chun addresses Protect College Sports Act

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) introduced the Protect College Sports Act in late May in a landmark moment for the NCAA’s quest for federal legislation. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) holds the authority to call the bill to the floor for a full vote after it advanced out of the Senate Commerce Committee.

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Pat Chun said he has been in contact with Cantwell about the bill, given the Washington connection. However, he noted the difficulty of getting a bill through Congress, which is why he argued the Big Ten should still be involved in the discussions despite its opposition at the moment.

“My hope is that, in the next couple of weeks, that the work continues to happen with our conference, with Tony Petitti and the Southeastern Conference, as well, to try to get this bill to a place that works best for everybody. … I think we all recognize the challenges of getting anything passed through Congress,” Chun said. “It was always going to be a challenge and I think it’s still a challenge today because it does not answer questions specific to the Big Ten Conference.”