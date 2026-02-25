Which notable brands signed top men's college basketball freshmen to NIL deals

Throughout the 2025-26 men’s college basketball, the freshmen have stolen the show. Some of the biggest names have also signed NIL deals with notable brands, which could also set them up for off-court success at the next level.

On3 is taking a look at who joined big-name companies for partnerships through NIL. The group includes Duke star Cameron Boozer, as well as Kansas’ Darryn Peterson and BYU’s AJ Dybantsa. Each player also has an On3 NIL Valuation that ranks in the On3 NIL 100, the first of its kind and defacto NIL ranking of the top 100 high school and college athletes ranked by their On3 NIL Valuation.

On3 is breaking down seven standout freshmen in men’s college basketball who have landed notable brand partnerships. They all rank in the Top 15 of On3’s Jamie Shaw III’s latest NBA Draft Big Board, as well.

Darius Acuff, Arkansas: Reebok

In May 2025, Darius Acuff inked an NIL deal with Reebok as he got ready for his freshman season at Arkansas. The company announced his addition ahead of the Iverson Classic, where he debuted the partnership.

Acuff is in the midst of an impressive freshman season in Fayetteville, including a 49-point breakout in a double-overtime loss to Alabama. He also has a $1.1 million On3 NIL Valuation, which sits at No. 25 in the college basketball NIL rankings and No. 92 in the On3 NIL 100.

Nate Ament, Tennessee: Reebok

The other top 2025 prospect to sign with Reebok this year, Nate Ament was the crown jewel of Tennessee’s recruiting class. He signed with the brand in October 2024 while he was the No. 4 overall player from the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Ament sits second on the Tennessee roster with 18.0 points per game, and his 6.5 rebounds on average lead the Vols. Additionally, his $1.3 million On3 NIL Valuation ranks No. 14 in college basketball and No. 56 in the On3 NIL 100.

Cameron Boozer, Duke: Jordan Brand

Shortly after the men’s college basketball season tipped off in November, Cameron Boozer was part of a star-studded class of Jordan Brand athletes. In fact, he was one of the first three men’s players to sign with the company along with his brother Cayden and Syracuse guard Kiyan Anthony.

Boozer continues to lead the charge for Duke this year with 22.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game – all team-highs. He also has a $2.2 million On3 NIL Valuation to sit No. 3 in the college basketball NIL rankings and No. 15 in the On3 NIL 100.

Mikel Brown, Louisville: adidas

While rising up the recruiting rankings, Mikel Brown Jr. was among a slew of Overtime Elite stars to sign NIL deals with adidas in February 2024. He eventually became a Five Star Plus+ prospect and is leading the charge for Louisville this season.

Through 20 games, Brown is averaging 18.9 points to go with 4.8 assists while shooting 41.8% from the field. He’s also among the highest-profile names in men’s college basketball with a $1.2 million On3 NIL Valuation, which puts him at No. 20 in the college basketball NIL rankings and No. 73 in the On3 NIL 100.

AJ Dybantsa, BYU: Nike

The crown jewel of the 2025 recruiting class, AJ Dybantsa arrived at BYU with plenty of fanfare and is living up to the billing. He also signed a marquee NIL deal with Nike during the recruiting process as he became one of the top names in men’s college basketball.

On the court, Dybantsa has been impressive with 24.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game as one of the top freshmen in the sport. His On3 NIL Valuation also ranks among the highest in college sports at $4.2 million, which sits No. 1 in men’s college basketball and No. 2 in the On3 NIL 100 behind only Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

Darryn Peterson, Kansas: adidas

The No. 2 overall player from the 2025 cycle, Darryn Peterson is squarely in the mix to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. But as a recruit, he also made history as the first player coming out of high school to sign an NIL deal with adidas.

Now at Kansas, Peterson is in the midst of an impressive freshman campaign with 19.5 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field, including 40.5% from three, despite only playing in 17 games due to injuries. He also has a $1.5 million On3 NIL Valuation to rank No. 11 in college basketball and No. 42 in the On3 NIL 100.

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina: New Balance

As he prepared for his freshman season at North Carolina, Caleb Wilson cashed in by signing an NIL deal with New Balance. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported it was a multimillion-dollar deal as Wilson already started to receive buzz in the NBA Draft.

Prior to a hand injury, Wilson was having a strong year for UNC with 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game – leading the roster in all four areas. He also has a $1.9 million On3 NIL Valuation, which sits at No. 7 in college basketball and No. 28 in the On3 NIL 100.

With March on the horizon, the top freshmen in college basketball will have the chance to not only improve their draft stock, but also keep building their NIL portfolio. Selection Sunday is just a few weeks away with the bracket coming out March 15.