2 skiers dead after avalanche near site of 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Italian Alps

Two skiers are dead after an avalanche in the Italian Alps on Saturday, according to the New York Post. The avalanche occurred near the site of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

All told, three skiers were involved, with one suffering injuries. The condition of the third skier was unclear at the time of publication. The avalanche occurred in Valtellina, which hosted men’s alpine skiing and ski mountaineering. For perspective, Lovigno – which hosts freestyle skiing and snowboarding – is about 60 miles away from the site of the incident.

At the time, the risk of avalanches was high, according to officials. A helicopter attempted to rescue one of the skiers, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

CBS News reported 13 skiers, climbers and hikers have died in mountains in Italy over the last week. That includes 10 deaths in avalanches which were triggered by an unstable snowpack as the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics officially began.

According to CBS News, the deaths in avalanches took place on ungroomed slopes, while the Olympic slopes are closely monitored and maintained. This year’s Games have sites on the Swiss border in Lombardy and Cortina d’Ampezzo in Veneto. Cross-country skiing also takes place in Val di Fiemme, which is in Trentino – an autonomous province.

Under the conditions, a natural overloading from the weight of snow or a passage of a skier could trigger an avalanche, a spokesperson for the Alpine Rescue Crops in Italy told CBS News. However, the spokesperson said neither ski resorts nor Olympic sites are at risk for avalanches.

“There is no danger for people skiing within managed ski resorts, and in particular no risks to the Olympic sites,” the spokesperson said, via CBS News. “All of these areas are constantly monitored and are generally safe regardless of Olympic events.”

In addition, the spokesperson said people have been quickly arriving toward the mountains during quick periods of good weather. That has led to an increase in accidents and fatalities as a result, he said.

Skiing has been front and center at the 2026 Milan Cortina Paris Olympics with a slew of storylines. The biggest was the attempted comeback by American Lindsey Vonn after a torn ACL in her final event before heading to Italy. However, she crashed on her initial run and suffered a serious leg injury, which required multiple surgeries.