2026 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Odds: Ranking betting favorites to win conference crown

The 2026 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament is set and the odds from Bet MGM are in! They ranked the betting favorites across the entire bracket as to who has the best chance to win the crown.

It’s obvious that No. 1 ranked Duke is the favorite this year, especially with the way they’ve played as of late. But perhaps they could be picked off along the way.

So without further ado, let’s dive into the latest ACC Tournament odds. We start with the favorite!

Duke is the overwhelming favorite to win the ACC Tournament this year. The Blue Devils are ranked No. 1 in the latest polls and are 29-2, fresh off a 76-61 victory over rival North Carolina.

They’ll await Florida State or Cal in the quarterfinals to begin their conference tournament quest. Tipoff is set for Thursday, March 12th. Heck if seeds hold, they might play UNC again in the semifinals.

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Virginia has the second best odds to win the ACC Tournament, awaiting the winner of NC State and Stanford/Pittsburgh. The Cavaliers just knocked off Virginia Tech on Saturday, 76-72, to finish the regular season 27-4.

The path is there for the Cavs as well. They’d have a semifinal date with Miami if seeds hold but would have to knock off top ranked Duke in order to win the conference.

Louisville is the surprise No. 3 team in the ACC per the odds, despite being the No. 6 seed in the ACC Tournament. They are scheduled to play SMU or Syracuse in the second round on Wednesday.

The Cardinals’ path would have them go through Miami and Virginia, potentially. Bet MGM seems to think it’s possible, putting them in the finals against top seeded Duke.

Miami has the fourth best odds in the ACC but has the No. 3 seed and a double bye. The Hurricanes get Louisville or SMU/Syracuse in the quarterfinals.

Funny enough, the Cardinals just beat the Hurricanes, so there’s perhaps some recency bias and evaluation in those odds. Louisville beat Miami 92-89 on Saturday, so there’s certainly a chance for a rematch.

Jim Hawkins/IC

And now the Tar Heels round out the top five in the ACC, at least in terms of the odds. North Carolina landed the No. 4 seed and will get the winner of Clemson and Virginia Tech/Wake Forest in the quarterfinals.

The problem with these long odds is that UNC would take on Duke, most likely, in the semifinals. That’s been their bugaboo this year. Still, anything can happen in that rivalry.

ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Odds

Clemson (+4,000)

NC State (+5,000)

SMU (+15,000)

Florida State (+15,000)

Virginia Tech (+20,000)

California (+25,000)

Stanford (+30,000)

Syracuse (+75,000)

Wake Forest (+75,000)

Pittsburgh (+75,000)

