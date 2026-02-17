The Daytona 500 is in the books, and the NASCAR Cup Series season is officially underway. Next up on the schedule is a trip to Atlanta, where the best of the best will face off at EchoPark Speedway.

Last season, Christopher Bell won the spring race in Georgia, while Chase Elliott was victorious in the summer. Atlanta’s become one of the more unpredictable tracks on the schedule though, so we can throw away all of the history when heading to this venue.

Coming off his win at Daytona, can Tyler Reddick go back to back, or will we see an unexpected winner this weekend? Check out the full odds for this weekend’s race in Atlanta via BetMGM Sportsbook below to see where your favorite driver is at the moment.

Ryan Blaney (+800)

Ryan Blaney comes into Atlanta looking to rebound after a 27th-place finish in the Daytona 500. The 2021 Atlanta winner has shown real speed here before, including a fourth-place run in last year’s spring race.

Sitting 10th in the standings (-22), he needs stage points more than a risky late push. If Team Penske executes, Blaney has the drafting skillset to contend for the win Sunday.

Joey Logano (+800)

Jason Allen-Imagn Images

Joey Logano nearly opened the season with a statement after finishing third in the Daytona 500. A two-time defending Atlanta winner (2023 and 2024), this track has quietly become one of his best drafting venues.

Currently second in the standings (-12), he’ll likely race aggressively for stage points early. Logano enters the weekend as arguably the safest pick among the favorites.

Austin Cindric (+1100)

Austin Cindric’s Daytona ended early with a 34th-place result, putting him 29th in points (-45). Atlanta, however, fits his superspeedway-style background and he finished third here in 2022.

Last year’s finishes were rough, but his raw pace in the draft remains strong. If chaos strikes late, Cindric is the kind of sleeper who can suddenly appear in the top five.

William Byron (+1400)

William Byron was solid but unspectacular at Daytona, finishing 12th. Despite poor Atlanta results last year, he won here in both 2022 and 2023, proving the track suits his style when the setup is right.

Sitting 18th in the standings (-33), stage points will be important early. Byron feels like a boom-or-bust contender depending on track position late.

Denny Hamlin (+1400)

John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Denny Hamlin’s 31st-place Daytona finish leaves him buried 33rd in points (-50) entering Atlanta. He does have a past Atlanta win (2012) and showed speed with a sixth-place run here last spring.

Expect an aggressive strategy from the No. 11 team as they try to recover points quickly. If the race turns into a strategy game, Hamlin becomes very dangerous.

Chase Elliott (+1500)

Chase Elliott nearly won the Daytona 500 with a fourth-place finish and now heads to his home track. He won last summer at Atlanta and also took the victory here in 2022.

Currently third in the standings (-15), consistency is already paying off early in the season. Elliott should be a major factor if he controls the front lane late.

Brad Keselowski (+1600)

Brad Keselowski followed a tumultuous offseason with a fifth-place run in the Daytona 500. He nearly won at Atlanta last summer finishing second, though the spring race ended in disaster.

Sitting sixth in points (-19), RFK Racing looks fast at drafting tracks again. Keselowski’s experience makes him a late-race chess player to watch.

Kyle Larson (+1600)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kyle Larson finished 16th in Daytona and sits 15th in the standings (-29). Atlanta has been decent but not dominant for him, highlighted by a third last spring.

He hasn’t won here yet, but multiple runner-up finishes show he understands the track’s rhythm. If the race becomes less chaotic than Daytona, Larson’s precision could shine.

Kyle Busch (+1600)

Kyle Busch opened the season with a 15th-place Daytona finish and sits 14th in points (-29). A two-time Atlanta winner, he’s traditionally strong at worn intermediates and hybrid drafting tracks.

Last year produced a respectable seventh in the spring race. Busch feels like a veteran opportunist who can capitalize late and win his first race in quite some time.

Bubba Wallace (+2000)

Bubba Wallace continued his superspeedway consistency with a 10th-place Daytona result. Atlanta has also been trending upward for him, including a fifth-place best finish and a ninth last spring.

Currently eighth in the standings (-21), he’s quietly in a solid early-season position. Wallace is a legitimate dark horse if the race turns into a drafting battle.

Christopher Bell (+2000)

Chase Briscoe (+2000)

Tyler Reddick (+2000)

Chris Buescher (+2000)

Alex Bowman (+2000)

Ryan Preece (+2500)

Carson Hocevar (+3000)

Ross Chastain (+3000)

Connor Zilisch (+4000)

Josh Berry (+4000)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr (+4000)

Michael McDowell (+4000)

Ty Gibbs (+5000)

Daniel Suarez (+5000)

Erik Jones (+5000)

Todd Gilliland (+5000)

Austin Dillon (+5000)

Noah Gragson (+6000)

AJ Allmendinger (+6000)

Zane Smith (+6000)

Shane van Gisbergen (+8000)

Cole Custer (+8000)

John H. Nemechek (+8000)

Ty Dillon (+10000)

Riley Herbst (+10000)

