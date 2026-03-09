2026 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament Odds: Ranking betting favorites to win conference crown

The Big 12 Tournament field has been set, with the regular season wrapped up and the seeding finalized. It promises to be one of the most competitive conference tournaments in recent memory.

Arizona claimed the top seed after going 16-2 in conference play, dominating from start to finish even with some injuries. But Houston is up there as one of the likely top seeds in the NCAA Tournament, while Kansas, Texas Tech and Iowa State all spent time in the top 10 of the national rankings at various points this season.

So who will take home the Big 12 Tournament hardware? BetMGM has released the latest tournament odds. Let’s check them out below.

Arizona started off the season with 23 straight wins. And right out of the gates it showed it was elite with a win over defending national champion Florida.

The team did hit a two-game losing skid midway through conference play, but both losses were to ranked teams. Arizona rebounded to win six straight entering the Big 12 Tournament, carrying in a lot of momentum.

John Jones-Imagn Images

Few teams had as tough a late-season stretch as Houston, facing Iowa State (on the road), Arizona and Kansas (on the road). That stretch produced three straight losses and dampened some enthusiasm overall.

Still, when locked in Houston is as good as any team in the country. The Big 12 Tournament will be a chance to get back on track in a major way, potentially even working up the NCAA Tournament seed lines a bit.

Iowa State enters the Big 12 Tournament limping a little bit after losing three of its last five games and four of the last eight. In that eight-game stretch, though, there are wins over Kansas and Houston.

That’s sort of the nature of the Big 12 this year — it’s an absolutely brutal gauntlet. The tournament figures to be no different, so how quickly Iowa State can rebound will be key.

Kansas is on a similar trajectory as Iowa State, seeing its profile lose some luster in recent weeks. The team has lost four of the last seven games, and two were to unranked conference foes.

Darryn Peterson leads the way with 19.9 points per game, but his availability has been a question mark at various points this season. Can he play more minutes now that we’re entering the postseason?

Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech had won six of seven as of a week ago, then it dropped the final two games of the regular season to TCU and BYU. That has caused expectations to be a bit more tempered entering the Big 12 Tournament.

Injuries have hit the Red Raiders hard, so seeing who can step up in the wake of some key absences will be a big focus going into the NCAA Tournament. No better time to iron out the kinks than a conference tournament.

Rest of the Big 12 Tournament Odds

Cincinnati Bearcats (+4000)

TCU Horned Frogs (+6600)

BYU Cougars (+15000)

West Virginia Mountaineers (+15000)

UCF Knights (+50000)

Colorado Buffaloes (+50000)

Baylor Bears (+50000)

Arizona State Sun Devils (+75000)

Oklahoma State Cowboys (+75000)

Kansas State Wildcats (+75000)

Utah Utes (+100000)