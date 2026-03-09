2026 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Odds: Ranking betting favorites to win conference crown

The 2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament field is set following the conclusion of the 2025-26 regular season on Sunday night. And with five teams currently in the Top 15 of the AP Top 25 poll, the Big Ten Tournament will undoubtedly have major seeding implications for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

That includes No. 3 Michigan (29-2, 19-1 Big Ten), which won the Big Ten regular-season conference title with a week to go to secure the tournament’s top seed, is now looking to lock up one of the NCAA Tournament’s four No. 1 seeds on Selection Sunday. At the same time, Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska and Purdue are all in the mix for Top-4 NCAA seeds. Meanwhile, Indiana likely needs a couple of wins in this week’s tournament just to make the final 68-team field.

The 2026 Big Ten Tournament tips off inside the United Center in Chicago with two games Tuesday afternoon beginning at 4 pm CT. But before that, BetMGM released its updated betting odds for this year’s tournament champion. Check them out below:

The Wolverines have been the Big Ten’s top team all season long and enter this week’s Big Ten Tournament as not only an overwhelming betting favorite but a likely contender for one of the top overall seeds in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Dusty May has Michigan playing its best basketball with only a non-conference loss to likely top overall seed Duke in late February breaking up 15 consecutive Big Ten wins to close out the regular season. That included a 90-80 win over rival Michigan State on Sunday night.

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Illini, which won 12 straight between late December through the first half of Big Ten play, bounced back from a rough run down the stretch by entering the tournament on a two-game win streak.

Keaton Wagler leads five Illinois players averaging double-figures in scoring with a team-high 18.1 points and 4.3 assists per game, while Andrej Stojakovic and David Mirkovic are averaging 13.5 and 12.9 points respectively to go along with a team-high 7.7 rebounds per game for Mirkovic.

Tom Izzo’s eighth-ranked Spartans lost on the road at rival Michigan on Sunday to snap a five-game win streak, but is hardly backing into the Big Ten Tournament.

After losing three-of-four in early February, the Spartans won by an average margin of 9.6 points with the only real close game coming at No. 8 Purdue. Michigan State sparkplug Jeremy Fears Jr. leads the team averaging 15. 3 points, 9.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season.

After opening the season by winning 17 of its first 18 games, including starting 7-0 in Big Ten play, Purdue stumbled down the backstretch, including losing four of their last six games.

The Boilermakers feature a veteran squad led by senior guard Braden Smith, who leads the way averaging 14.9 points, 8.7 assists and 1.8 steals, while senior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 13.4 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game this season.

Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Sam Hoiberg, son of head coach Fred Hoiberg, capped a memorable Senior Night on Sunday with 15 points in a 84-75 overtime win over Iowa to secure the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.

Fred Hoiberg’s Huskers squad is one of the most well-rounded teams in the Big Ten with five players averaging 9.6 or more points this season, including 18 points per game from junior forward Pryce Sandfort.

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament odds

Wisconsin (+3,000)

UCLA (+3,000)

Iowa (+6,000)

Ohio State (+8,000)

Indiana (+12,500)

Washington (+25,000)

Minnesota (+25,000)

USC (+35,000)

Northwestern (+35,000)

Oregon (+35,000)

Maryland (+50,000)

Rutgers (+50,000)

Penn State (+50,000)

DISCLAIMER: This site is 100% for entertainment purposes only and does not involve real money betting.

The content provided in this article is intended for entertainment purposes only. All views and opinions expressed are the authors and reflect their individual perspectives on sports, betting, and related topics. This content should not be considered professional betting advice or the official views of On3. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues related to gambling, seek help from a licensed health professional. This blog is not liable for any losses, damages, or consequences resulting from betting activities.

Bets and betting odds data are powered by BetMGM. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (available in the US), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117(MI), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Must be 21+. Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements.”