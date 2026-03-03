2026 College World Series Odds: Betting favorites to win college baseball national championship updated after Week 3

The non-conference weekend portion of the college baseball season is nearing its end, with some leagues set to begin play this upcoming weekend. Before we get there, BetMGM has updated its odds to win the 2026 College World Series after Week 3.

There are certainly some changes and surprises among the betting favorites at this point. Among the biggest surprises is Vanderbilt being in the Top 10, despite being 7-5 and unranked at this point in the season.

We have a long way to go in the season still, so these odds are surely going to change over the coming weeks and months. Conference tournaments begin in late May with Regionals during the last weekend of May and Super Regionals during the first weekend of June.

Here are the betting favorites for the 2026 College World Series. The event will return to Omaha from June 12-26.

Records and odds are as of Tuesday morning

Current Record: 11-2

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 2

LSU entered the week undefeated, but now it has fallen twice. The Tigers lost to McNeese last Tuesday and just fell 13-10 to Northeastern on Monday in the final game of their four-game weekend. Still, they come in as the favorites to win it all. The defending national champions still have an impressive club, one that’s hitting .310 as a team with 19 home runs.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Current Record: 9-2

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 1

UCLA remains the top-ranked team in D1Baseball’s top 25, but it has the second-best odds to win the 2026 College World Series. The Bruins fell on Tuesday in a 4-3 midweek loss to San Diego State, but bounced back with an impressive showing in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington. UCLA earned three ranked SEC wins, 12-5 against No. 20 Tennessee, 11-1 against No. 23 Texas A&M, and 8-7 against No. 4 Mississippi State in a thrilling 10-inning game to end the weekend.

Current Record: 11-0

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 3

Texas remains unbeaten and is coming off a strong showing in the BRUCE BOLT College Classic in Houston this past weekend. The Longhorns began the weekend with an 8-1 win against No. 9 Coastal Carolina, before beating Baylor 5-2 and Ohio State 10-3 to finish off another weekend sweep. Texas is impressive both offensively and on the mound, and is a legitimate contender in the SEC and beyond in 2026.

Current Record: 11-1

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 5

Georgia Tech has been off to a great start in 2026, but fell last Tuesday to Georgia State to suffer its first loss of the season. The Jackets got back on track over the weekend, though, sweeping Northwestern behind 17-3, 13-3 and 14-6 wins. They have scored 174 runs as a team through 12 games, hitting .422. They might be the best lineup in the country.

Georgia infielder/outfielder Tre Phelps (1) during Georgia’s game against Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Al., on Friday, May 9, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

Current Record: 10-2

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 11

Georgia is looking like a legitimate College World Series contender early on. Despite a 6-5, 12-inning loss to Troy last Tuesday, the Bulldogs went 4-1 on the week after a four-game series sweep against Oakland over the weekend. They won 16-6, 17-0, 11-0 and 4-3 to reach 10-2 on the season, and now have one more week between them and the start of SEC play.

Current Record: 9-3

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 6

Last week was a tricky one for Arkansas. The Razorbacks split a two-game midweek series with Arkansas State, losing 12-4 on Tuesday and winning 1-0 on Wednesday. Then, hosting UT Arlington over the weekend, the Razorbacks fell 4-3 in Friday’s series opener. They won 9-0 on Saturday and 11-1 on Sunday to clinch the series, ending with a 3-2 week.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Current Record: 11-1

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 4

Mississippi State might’ve lost its first game of the season last weekend, but it established itself as a legit College World Series threat. The Bulldogs beat Arizona State and Virginia Tech in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series before falling 8-7 to No. 1 UCLA on Sunday in extras. That game was a back-and-forth one, and if a ground-rule double didn’t bounce over the fence, the Bulldogs likely would have won. Still, they put their talent on display and have an argument to be even higher amongst the national championship favorites.

Current Record: 11-1-1

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 8

After a 1-1-1 series against ECU two weekends ago, UNC got back on track with a perfect 5-0 week. They beat NC A&T and VCU during the midweek before sweeping Le Moyne this past weekend. The Tar Heels feature one of college baseball’s best starting rotations, with a lineup that’s producing at impressive levels as well. They’ll get an intriguing test this weekend at home against Virginia to begin ACC play.

Current Record: 7-5

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: Not Ranked

Undoubtedly the biggest surprise on this list, Vanderbilt still finds itself with the ninth-best odds to win it all per BetMGM. The Commodores are just 7-5 on the season, and just got swept in the Live Like Lou Las Vegas Classic with losses to UC Irvine, Arizona and Oregon. Vanderbilt is hitting .316 as a team with 28 home runs, but has a team ERA of 4.44. They’ll need to get things on track quickly to make a trip to Omaha realistic.

2026 College World Series Odds continued

Feb 27, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA vs, Tennessee during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Tennessee +3000

Florida State +3000

Texas A&M +3000

Ole Miss +3000

Oregon +3000

Florida +3500

Miami +3500

Oklahoma +3500

Coastal Carolina +4000

Auburn +4000

Oregon State +4000

Clemson +4000

Alabama +5000

NC State +5000

Wake Forest +5000

Kentucky +5000

Arizona State +5000

Virginia +5000

Southern Miss +5500

The ACC is amongst the leagues that begin conference play this week. As league results begin to come in, the College World Series picture will start to see drastic changes.

