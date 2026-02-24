2026 College World Series Odds: Betting favorites to win national championship shaken up after Week 2

College baseball season is only two weeks deep, and the season has already been full of surprises. As we enter Week 3, BetMGM has updated their 2026 College World Series odds and the favorites to win this year’s national championship.

This past week featured some unexpected results. None more surprising than Tennessee dropping two out of three to Kent State. Additionally, Louisville, a preseason top ten team, has lost its first two weekends. That’s just the beginning, too.

Now, we’re turning the page to Week 3 in college baseball. There’s some intriguing series coming this week and in the weeks ahead as we inch closer to the start of conference play across the country.

But first, BetMGM has updated their 2026 College World Series winner odds. You don’t have to go far to see changes.

Records and odds entering Tuesday

Current Record: 8-0

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 2

LSU is D1Baseball’s No. 2 team, but they’re the favorite to win the 2026 College World Series for BetMGM. The Tigers are coming off of a 5-0 week, and sit at 8-0 on the season as they look to defend their 2025 title. LSU has nine players with at least 15-at bats, and all of them are hitting .333 or better. They can beat you from any spot in the lineup, and remain a dangerous threat in every area.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) throws to first base against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Current Record: 6-1

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 1

UCLA remains the team with the second-best odds to win it all entering Week 3. The Bruins made quite the statement this past week, going 4-0 with a dominating series sweep against No. 7 TCU. Roch Cholowsky is living up to the hype as the likely No. 1 overall pick, hitting .393 with six home runs through seven games. Will Gasparino also has six long balls, with Mulivai Levu is hitting .467. That’s a scary lineup.

Current Record: 6-1

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 6

After a 2-1 start to the year in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown, Arkansas went 4-0 this week. Over the weekend, they swept Xavier in a series that was pretty tight for two games before blowing it open on Sunday in the finale. Gabe Gaeckle and Colin Fisher are off to great starts to anchor the rotation, while Kuhio Aloy, Damian Ruiz, Cam Kozeal and Reese Robinett are all hitting .360 or better.

Current Record: 7-0

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 3

Texas is ranked No. 3 in D1Baseball’s top 25, and they’re tied for the fourth-best odds to win the College World Series. The Longhorns just swept Michigan State and are unbeaten through seven games. They’re led by an impressive pitching staff, with starters Dylan Volantis, Ruger Riojas and Luke Harrison combining to allow four earned runs through six total starts. Texas is also hitting .321 as a team.

© Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Current Record: 8-0

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 5

Georgia Tech has scored 126 runs in their first eight games. Impressive would be an understatement. The Yellow Jackets are hitting .440 as a team, and they only have 13 home runs. That’s a good number, but probably not as many as you’d think with this level of run production. Three players are hitting at least .538, with three more at at least .400. Nobody on this team with double-digit at-bats is hitting below .318.

Current Record: 6-1

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 11

Georgia continues to climb up the rankings, and they’re tied for the sixth-best odds to win the College World Series. The Bulldogs are coming off of a 4-0 week where the offense exploded, scoring at least 11 runs in each game. As a team, Georgia is hitting .356 with 24 home runs. Of players with double-digit at-bats, eight are hitting .300 or better. The pitching has been great too, with a team ERA of 2.84 and a WHIP below 1.00.

Current Record: 8-0

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 4

Mississippi State dominated from start to finish in Week 2. The Bulldogs went 5-0, scoring 58 runs to improve to 8-0 on the year. Ace Reese is leading the charge, hitting exactly .500 with a pair of homers. Bryce Chance, Blake Bevis, Gehrig Frei and Vytas Valincius are all hitting .381 or beter as well. The pitching has been impressive too, with Tomas Valincius leading the way through two starts and zero runs against.

Current Record: 5-2

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 20

Tennessee’s series loss to Kent State took everyone by surprise. The Volunteers won 4-3 in the series opener, and then fell 2-1 and 9-5 to drop the series. They fell down to No. 20 in D1Baseball’s top 25 this week. Still, the Vols have six players hitting at least .308, led by Henry Ford who’s hitting .379 with three home runs. Tennessee is likely to get back on track with the talent on that roster.

Dylan Widger | USA TODAY Sports

Current Record: 6-1-1

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 8

There’s a lot of new faces in this UNC lineup, but they remain one of the favorites to win the College World Series. Five hitters are batting .308 or better, led by Jake Schaffner and Gavin Gallaher who hit at the top of the order. This team’s also impressive on the mound. Jason DeCaro is coming off of an eight-inning, complete game shutout at ECU, and Ryan Lynch and Folger Boaz also have great stuff. This is an all-around impressive team, even with a tie now on their record.

Current Record: 6-2

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: Not ranked

Vanderbilt fell out of D1Baseball’s top 25 after opening weekend, and they didn’t get back in this week. Still, they’re among the national championship favorites. The Commodores have six batter with double-digit at-bats that are hitting .368 or better, led by Braden Holcomb (.467, four home runs) and Brodie Johnston (.419, five home runs).

Current Record: 7-0

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 13

Oklahoma is one of the biggest risers early in the season. They just wrapped up a 4-0 week where they scored a combined 67 runs. Over the weekend, they outscored Coppin State 57-1 in three games. As a team, the Sooners are hitting .359. Seven players with at least eight at-bats are batting .400 or better. They’re equally as impressive on the mound, led by a dominant rotation of Cameron Johnson, Cord Rager and LJ Mercurius.

2026 College World Series Odds Continued

(Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Florida State +3000

Texas A&M +3000

Ole Miss +3000

Oregon +3000

Florida +3500

Miami +3500

Coastal Carolina +4000

Auburn +4000

Oregon State +4000

Clemson +4000

Alabama +4000

NC State +5000

Wake Forest +5000

Kentucky +5000

Arizona State +5000

Virginia +5000

DISCLAIMER: This site is 100% for entertainment purposes only and does not involve real money betting.

The content provided in this article is intended for entertainment purposes only. All views and opinions expressed are the authors and reflect their individual perspectives on sports, betting, and related topics. This content should not be considered professional betting advice or the official views of On3. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues related to gambling, seek help from a licensed health professional. This blog is not liable for any losses, damages, or consequences resulting from betting activities.

Bets and betting odds data are powered by BetMGM. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (available in the US), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Must be 21+. Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements.