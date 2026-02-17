2026 College World Series Odds: Betting favorites to win national championship updated after Week 1

The first week of college baseball is officially over. Now, we’re into Week 2. Ahead of the start of Tuesday’s midweek action, BetMGM released its updated favorites to win the 2026 College World Series.

LSU and UCLA, the current top two-ranked teams, lead the way, although it’s No. 2 LSU that is the favorite to win the national championship. UCLA is just behind, and it is followed by some of the other powers towards the top of the rankings.

Of course, the path to the College World Series will look a little different in 2026. Simply put, the top 32 seeds will be ranked in order from 1-32, and placed into pods of four. From there, regional brackets will be filled out. For a full breakdown of the new-look NCAA Tournament seeding and its impact, click here.

Let’s dive into the post-opening weekend College World Series odds. There are plenty of strong contenders in the mix.

All odds and records are updated as of 1:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 17

Current Record: 4-0

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 2

LSU is off to a 4-0 start to the season, sweeping Milwaukee by a combined 41-15 score over the weekend. The Tigers also defeated Kent State 10-7 on Monday. Through four games, LSU has already hit 10 home runs. Jake Brown has four, hitting .529 overall. Seth Dardar and Zach Yorke have two homers, while Cade Arrambide and Mason Braun each have one. This is a deep ball club with talent spread throughout.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) fields a ground ball against the Murray State Racers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Current Record: 2-0

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 1

UCLA is the top-ranked team in the rankings, and it comes in at No. 2 in BetMGM’s 2026 College World Series odds. The Bruins won their season-opening series against UC San Diego, winning 8-4 and 7-2 in the first two games before dropping the finale 8-7. Likely No. 1 overall pick Roch Cholowsky is the anchor on this team, and he was one of six UCLA players with a home run on opening weekend.

Current Record: 3-1

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 8

Arkansas went 2-1 in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown on opening weekend, beating Oklahoma State 12-2 and Texas Tech 6-5 while falling 5-4 against TCU. The Razorbacks also faced Tarleton State on Monday, winning 3-1. Ryder Helfrick and Cam Kozeal made a big impact through the first four games, with a pair of home runs each. Damian Ruiz also hit .600 through his first 10 at-bats, while the Razorbacks have pitched exceptionally well early on.

Current Record: 2-1

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 14

Georgia was one of many teams that were impacted by the weather on opening weekend. The Bulldogs hosted Wright State, winning 13-1 in Friday’s opener and 9-0 on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. The Bulldogs fell in the finale 6-3, falling short of the series sweep. The Bulldogs have a ton of talent in the lineup, and Tre Phelps and Daniel Jackson have each belted a pair of homers, while Kenny Ishikawa is hitting .600. The pitching staff is full of upside and great stuff, too. They’re ranked No. 14, but the Bulldogs are a legit College World Series contender.

© Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Current Record: 3-0

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 13

The Josh Elander era got off to a dominant start against Nicholls on opening weekend. The Volunteers earned a 10-0 win on Friday before winning 5-1 and 12-2 in Saturday’s doubleheader. Even with Tony Vitello gone, the talent here is impressive. Reese Chapman, Henry Ford and Blaine Brown lead the way in the lineup, while Evan Blanco, Tegan Kuhns and Landon Mack allowed a combined one run in their first starts.

Current Record: 3-0

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 3

Texas is ranked No. 3 in D1Baseball’s Top 25, but is tied for the fifth-best odds to win the College World Series for BetMGM. The Longhorns swept UC Davis on opening weekend, securing 12-2, 6-4 and 9-1 victories to kick off the season. There’s plenty of talent offensively, including Ethan Mendoza, Aiden Robbins and so many more. But the most intriguing player on this team might be lefty Dylan Volantis, who tossed seven innings, allowing zero earned runs in his season debut.

Current Record: 3-0

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 4

Mississippi State began the Brian O’Connor era on opening weekend, sweeping Hofstra. It was a tighter showing than anticipated, with wins of 6-5, 6-1 and 7-5. Still, this is a team that should get even better with time. Ace Reese is the headliner in the lineup, a potential first-round pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. There are a lot of new faces on this roster, and once it all comes together, this is a scary Omaha-caliber team.

© Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Current Record: 2-0

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 16

Florida State didn’t get to play its finale over James Madison due to weather, but still earned 5-1 and 16-5 victories to begin its season. This is a legitimate contender in the ACC with a chance to go on a run in the postseason. The offense was on fire on opening weekend, with seven players with at least four at-bats hitting .333 or better.

Current Record: 3-0

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 10

Another serious contender in the ACC, UNC has Omaha aspirations and is tied for the ninth-best odds to win the College World Series. They nearly lost the finale against Indiana on Saturday, but ultimately won to finish the sweep. There’s a ton of new faces joining Gavin Gallaher on offense, but this team’s real calling card is on the mound. Jason DeCaro and Ryan Lynch are both potential high first round picks, while Folger Boaz is a legit Saturday starter too when healthy. The pitching staff alone might be enough to carry them to Omaha.

Current Record: 3-0

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 5

Speaking of contenders out of the ACC, Georgia Tech is actually D1Baseball’s highest-ranked team out of the conference at No. 5. The Yellow Jackets scored 50 runs during opening weekend, a sweep over Bowling Green. Drew Burress and Vahn Lackey are both potential top ten picks this year, and they’re surrounded by talent throughout the lineup.

2026 College World Series Odds Continued

© SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Vanderbilt +2500

Coastal Carolina +2500

Auburn +2500

Oregon State +2500

Texas A&M +2500

Florida +3500

TCU +3500

Alabama +4000

Wake Forest +4000

Miami +4000

Clemson +5000

Ole Miss +5000

Arizona +5000

NC State +5000

Oregon +5000

Louisville +5000

Kentucky +5000

Oklahoma +5000



DISCLAIMER: This site is 100% for entertainment purposes only and does not involve real money betting.

The content provided in this article is intended for entertainment purposes only. All views and opinions expressed are the authors and reflect their individual perspectives on sports, betting, and related topics. This content should not be considered professional betting advice or the official views of On3. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues related to gambling, seek help from a licensed health professional. This blog is not liable for any losses, damages, or consequences resulting from betting activities.

Bets and betting odds data are powered by BetMGM. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (available in the US), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Must be 21+. Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements.