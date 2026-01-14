The 2026 Daytona 500 is one month away, and the excitement is building for the 68th running of the event. Wednesday, Daytona International Speedway unveiled this year’s ballfield grass design.

The “Sky Formation” was the pick of the fan-voted ballfield grass design. Voting began in October, and it won out over the “World Center of Racing” and “Legendary Stars” designs. The Sky Formation design pays tribute to the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

“The tradition of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flyover exemplifies what it means to be a part of The Great American Race,” Daytona International Speedway president Frank Kelleher said. “The Sky Formation design will showcase exactly what it feels like to witness the power of the Thunderbirds roar over our incredible venue to kick off the 2026 NASCAR season at DAYTONA.”

2026 Daytona 500 is one month away

Everything is in place for the NASCAR season opener, one of four Crown Jewels the league has to offer. William Byron is the two-time defending Daytona 500 champion and is looking to become the first driver to make it three in-a-row.

Byron took the checkered flag in last year’s race after a last lap wreck involving leaders Cole Custer and Denny Hamlin took both competitors and others out. Byron made it through the carnage and beat Tyler Reddick to the start/finish line.

“Yeah, obviously some good fortune, but just trusted my instincts on the last lap there,” Byron said after the race. “I felt like they were getting squirrelly on the bottom, and I was honestly going to go third [top] lane regardless, because I was probably sixth coming down the back.

“Just obviously fortunate that it worked out in our favor. But just really proud of this team. Worked super hard all week and had an amazing car. Just had a really hard time with the fuel saving and kind of staying towards the front. Crazy. I can’t honestly believe that. But we’re here. So proud of it.”

Byron will face tough competition at Daytona, though it will be interesting to see if the race strategy changes given the new championship format. The “Chase” is back and the win-and-in is out. No longer will the winner of the Daytona 500 automatically qualify for the postseason.

It’s perhaps the most significant change NASCAR made this offseason on the competition side of things. Points will be king throughout the regular season, and it starts Sunday, Feb. 15 at Daytona.