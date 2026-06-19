2026 FIFA World Cup: Fans sing 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' after USMNT win over Australia

For the first time ever, the U.S. Men’s National Team clinched a spot in the knockout stage at the FIFA World Cup with a game left in group play. The USMNT took down Australia 2-0 on Friday – and it was time to sing “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

The fans in attendance at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) joined together to sing John Denver’s classic song. With Friday’s victory, the U.S. clinched Group D with back-to-back wins over Paraguay and Australia and a +5 goal differential.

Now, it’s on to the knockout round, though the USMNT will still play Turkey next week. In the meantime, “Take Me Home, Country Roads” started the playlist following Friday’s victory.

The @USMNT faithful serenade their team with "Take Me Home, Country Roads" in Seattle 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XI3Q3EkxhK — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 19, 2026

Even though the U.S. didn’t have star Christian Pulisic due to a calf injury, the Americans didn’t seem to miss a beat. Folarin Balogun got things started in the 11th minute, finding the back of the net to make it a 1-0 lead for the USMNT.

That score held until the 43rd minute when Alex Freeman sent in a header after a corner kick. After VAR review for offside, the goal stood, meaning the U.S. doubled its lead to 2-0. Although Australia tried to make things interesting in the second half, they could not break through for a score, and the Americans completed the shutout to seal a trip to the knockout stage.

This story will be updated.