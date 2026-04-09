It’s been an eventful opening round at The Masters, as it usually is. Tee shots are flying and they don’t always find their mark. One fan learned that the hard way on a particularly treacherous shot from Bryson DeChambeau.

DeChambeau stepped to the tee box on the sixth hole and began sizing up his shot. He reared back and gave it a whack.

As the flight tracker kicked in on the viewer broadcast, it was clear the shot was heading to the left of the green. But where it would land was anyone’s guess.

There isn’t a ton of room for patrons to duck or take cover. So despite Bryson DeChambeau yelling, “Fore, left!” there wasn’t a whole lot of movement in the crowd surrounding the green.

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Finally, the ball came down and made a loud “thunk” as it struck a patron. Luckily for DeChambeau, it gave a friendly kick off the flesh, resulting in a 15-20 foot roll parallel to the green.

And here’s where things got fun for the fan — hard to believe after being struck by a flying golf ball, right? Well, on his way down to the green, Bryson DeChambeau readied a fresh golf ball. He approached the patron and gifted him the ball, with the patron being a good sport about it. You can check that out below.

Bryson DeChambeau walked over and handed a patron a golf ball after an errant tee shot 🤝 pic.twitter.com/riEgZixdrm — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2026

So how did Bryson DeChambeau manage to finish the hole? He got up onto the green and put it into the cup in two shots, securing a par for the hole. A nice rebound after a tricky start.

Through his front nine, Bryson DeChambeau had recorded eight pars and a bogey. He sat at +1 making the turn, six shots off the lead.

Patrick Reed led the tournament at the time of this writing, posting a -5 under front nine. Reed made an eagle on the second hole and the eighth hole, becoming only the second golfer in The Masters history to do so.