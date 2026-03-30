2026 Masters Tournament field announced by PGA Tour includes Tiger Woods, but will he play after arrest?
Tiger Woods was listed among the invitees for the 2026 Masters Tournament, to no one’s surprise. Despite his recent arrest for suspicion of DUI, the five-time champion is on the list for Augusta National’s biggest event.
Whether or not Woods plays in this year’s Masters is another story. While recovering from back surgery and an Achilles injury, Woods finally returned to golf in the TGL Finals for Jupiter Links.
While it wasn’t full fledged golf like walking 18, or 72, holes outside, Woods was able to swing and putt. But his arrest left more questions than answers as far as his future, at least in 2026, was concerned.
2026 Masters Invitee List, including Tiger Woods
|Invitees
|Country
|Qualification
|Åberg, Ludvig
|Sweden
|13, 18, 25
|Berger, Daniel
|United States
|26
|Bhatia, Akshay
|United States
|17, 18, 25
|Bradley, Keegan
|United States
|17, 18, 25
|# Brennan, Michael
|United States
|25
|# Bridgeman, Jacob
|United States
|17, 18
|Burns, Sam
|United States
|18, 25
|Cabrera, Ángel
|Argentina
|1
|Campbell, Brian
|United States
|17
|Cantlay, Patrick
|United States
|18, 25
|Clark, Wyndham
|United States
|2, 15, 25
|Conners, Corey
|Canada
|13, 18, 25
|Couples, Fred
|United States
|1
|Day, Jason
|Australia
|13
|DeChambeau, Bryson
|United States
|2, 13, 16,25
|Echavarria, Nico
|Colombia
|17
|English, Harris
|United States
|13, 15, 16, 18, 25
|#* Fang, Ethan
|United States
|8
|Fitzpatrick, Matt
|England
|2, 15, 17, 25
|Fleetwood, Tommy
|England
|17, 18, 25
|Fox, Ryan
|New Zealand
|17, 25
|García, Sergio
|Spain
|1
|# Gerard, Ryan
|United States
|25
|# Gotterup, Chris
|United States
|15, 17, 18, 19, 25
|Greyserman, Max
|United States
|25
|# Griffin, Ben
|United States
|17, 18, 25
|# Hall, Harry
|England
|18
|Harman, Brian
|United States
|3, 18, 25
|Hatton, Tyrrell
|England
|14, 25
|Henley, Russell
|United States
|18, 25
|#* Herrington, Jackson
|United States
|7-B
|Højgaard, Nicolai
|Denmark
|26
|Højgaard, Rasmus
|Denmark
|25
|#* Holtz, Brandon
|United States
|11
|Homa, Max
|United States
|13
|Hovland, Viktor
|Norway
|14, 18, 25
|#* Howell, Mason
|United States
|7-A
|Im, Sungjae
|Korea
|13, 18, 25
|# Jarvis, Casey
|South Africa
|24
|Johnson, Dustin
|United States
|1
|Johnson, Zach
|United States
|1, 13
|# Kataoka, Naoyuki
|Japan
|21
|# Keefer, John
|United States
|25
|Kim, Si Woo
|Korea
|25
|Kim, Michael
|United States
|25
|Kitayama, Kurt
|United States
|17, 25
|Knapp, Jake
|United States
|26
|Koepka, Brooks
|United States
|4
|#* Laopakdee, Fifa
|Thailand
|9
|Lee, Min Woo
|Australia
|25
|Li, Haotong
|China
|15
|Lowry, Shane
|Ireland
|18, 25
|MacIntyre, Robert
|Scotland
|14, 18, 25
|Matsuyama, Hideki
|Japan
|1, 18, 25
|McCarty, Matt
|United States
|26
|McIlroy, Rory
|Northern Ireland
|1, 5, 18, 25
|# McKibbin, Tom
|Northern Ireland
|22
|McNealy, Maverick
|United States
|18, 25
|Mickelson, Phil
|United States
|1, 4
|Morikawa, Collin
|United States
|3, 17, 18, 25
|# Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
|Denmark
|23, 25
|Noren, Alex
|Sweden
|25
|# Novak, Andrew
|United States
|18, 25
|Olazábal, José María
|Spain
|1
|Ortiz, Carlos
|Mexico
|14
|# Penge, Marco
|England
|20, 25
|Potgieter, Aldrich
|South Africa
|17
|#* Pulcini, Mateo
|Argentina
|10
|Rahm, Jon
|Spain
|1, 2
|Rai, Aaron
|England
|25
|Reed, Patrick
|United States
|1, 13, 25
|# Reitan, Kristoffer
|Norway
|25
|Riley, Davis
|United States
|16
|Rose, Justin
|England
|13, 17, 18, 25
|Schauffele, Xander
|United States
|3, 4, 13, 25
|Scheffler, Scottie
|United States
|1, 3, 4, 5, 13, 17, 18, 25
|Schwartzel, Charl
|South Africa
|1
|Scott, Adam
|Australia
|1
|Singh, Vijay
|Fiji
|1
|Smith, Cameron
|Australia
|3
|Spaun, J.J.
|United States
|2, 18, 25
|Spieth, Jordan
|United States
|1
|# Stevens, Samuel
|United States
|25
|Straka, Sepp
|Austria
|17, 18, 25
|Taylor, Nick
|Canada
|18
|Thomas, Justin
|United States
|4, 17, 18, 25
|# Valimaki, Sami
|Finland
|25
|Watson, Bubba
|United States
|1
|Weir, Mike
|Canada
|1
|Willett, Danny
|England
|1
|Woodland, Gary
|United States
|17
|Woods, Tiger
|United States
|1
|Young, Cameron
|United States
|5, 14, 17, 18, 25
Will Tiger Woods play in 2026 Masters?
Categories for 2026 Masters Tournament eligibility, per PGA release
1. Masters Tournament champions (lifetime; Tiger Woods is a five-time champion)
2. U.S. Open champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)
3. The Open champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)
4. PGA champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)
5. Winners of THE PLAYERS championship (three years)
6. Current Olympic gold medalist (one year)
7. Current U.S. Amateur champion (7-a) (honorary, non-competing after one year) and the Runner-up (7-b) to the current U.S. Amateur champion
8. Current The Amateur champion (honorary, non-competing after one year)
9. Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year)
10. Current Latin America Amateur champion (one year)
11. Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year)
12. Current NCAA Division I Men’s Individual champion (one year)
13. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year’s Masters Tournament
14. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year’s U.S. Open
15. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year’s The Open Championship
16. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year’s PGA Championship
17. Individual winners of PGA TOUR events that award a full-point allocation applied to the season-ending TOUR Championship
18. Those qualifying and eligible for the previous year’s season-ending TOUR Championship
19. Current Genesis Scottish Open champion (one year)
20. Current Spanish Open champion (one year)
21. Current Japan Open champion (one year)
22. Current Hong Kong Open champion (one year)
23. Current Australian Open champion (one year)
24. Current South African Open champion (one year)
25. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
26. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament
Tiger Woods has not announced decision for 2026 Masters
Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash Friday in Jupiter Island, Fla. and was later placed under arrest for DUI. He blew .000 on a breathalyzer test, and police said they did not believe alcohol played a role. But he refused a urinalysis, leading to a misdemeanor charge for driving under the influence. By law, he remained in jail for eight hours after his arrest, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said.
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Police confirmed Woods was placed under arrest for DUI after the incident. Budensiek explained what took place leading up to the crash, stating that a pressure cleaner truck was being “overtaken” by a Land Rover driven by Woods. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach shared his reaction to the incident and what impact it could have moving forward.
“I had my doubts about whether he would show up at Augusta National in two weeks to play in The Masters,” Schlabach told Hannah Storm on SportsCenter Friday evening. “As I said earlier in the week, playing in TGL is one thing. Playing 72 holes in a PGA tournament [on] one of the toughest courses in the world is another thing. Certainly, this is going to have some effect on that.
“Even though they said there were no injuries, as much hardware as he’s had in his back, as many surgeries as he’s had over the years, what kind of condition is he [in] the next day? The sheriff said he crawled out of the window today.”
Tiger Woods is a 15-time major championship winner, second all-time to Jack Nicklaus (18). His five green jackets also rank second behind Nicklaus’ six. A winner of 82 tournaments on the PGA Tour, Woods is still tied for first all-time with Sam Snead but has not played a competitive round of golf since 2024.