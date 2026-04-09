The 90th edition of The Masters kicked off on Thursday, and we already have a beer casualty.

On the third hole, Matt Fitzpatrick‘s tee shot knocked a cup of beer out of an unsuspecting spectator’s hand. Fitzpatrick, who was already off to a bit of a tough start, will be in an even deeper hole after that shot.

Fitzpatrick’s best finish in the event came back in 2016, when he tied for seventh place. He boasts one Major Championship victory in his career (2022 U.S. Open).

In 11 Masters appearances, Fitzgerald has finished within the top-25 five times, and has finished within the top-10 twice. He has also missed five cuts at Augusta National.

Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tom Watson opened Masters festivities Thursday morning

One of the greatest traditions in all of sport is The Masters honorary starters ceremony. To kick off the event at Augusta National Thursday morning, Gary Player, Tom Watson, and Jack Nicklaus all hit ceremonial tee shots.

Nicklaus has been a part of the honorary starters ceremony since 2010, and remains a member of the group to this day. Nicklaus, who is now 86 years old, is a six-time winner of The Masters (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, and 1986).

Following Thursday morning’s tee shot that nearly hit the crowd and went viral, Nicklaus was asked how much longer he would be a member of the ceremony. He responded with a hilarious answer, only as Jack can.

“Well, I don’t know,” Nicklaus responded when asked. “I think I was a little worried, because I had carpal tunnel surgery about five or six weeks ago. I was worried about being able to hold onto the golf club and hurt somebody. That was my issue today, because I was fortunate that I got it over somebody’s head. I didn’t hit it very well, but I got it over their heads.

“I didn’t hurt anybody. As long as I can hit a golf ball, I’ll still do it. I’ve only played once this year… I played in February. And I played once last year. I don’t really play golf anymore, but it’s such a nice ceremony and it’s a real honor to be invited.”

Thursday kicks off what is sure to be an eventful weekend at Augusta National. Scottie Scheffler, who is a two-time winner of The Masters, enters as the favorite to win his third (+600, via BetMGM).

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