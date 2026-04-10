It was a tough day on Thursday at Augusta National for Robert MacIntyre. Despite recording a birdie on the third hole of the day, MacIntyre’s entire round blew up and he finished with an 80 (+8) and finished round one in a tie for 81st.

But that isn’t all that went wrong for MacIntyre. The Oban, Scotland, native is reportedly facing potential disciplinary actions for his viral moment of frustration, according to ESPN. On the 15th hole, MacIntyre hit an approach shot that ended up in the water and resulted in a penalty. MacIntyre was caught on camera flashing his middle finger at the hole, something Augusta National did not take kindly to.

“Flipping the bird” was not all that MacIntyre did out of frustration on Thursday. He was also seen slamming his club into the ground out of frustration after multiple shots. You can see the moments below.

"Jag tror inte mina ögon" 👀

"Nu får han ge sig" 😠



Kommentator Per-Ulrik Johansson fick nog av Robert MacIntyres beteende under första rundan ❌ pic.twitter.com/HNZEEJQufA — Viaplay Golf (@ViaplayGolfSE) April 10, 2026

As of the time of this story, Augusta National has not released a statement on the viral clips, nor has the club alluded to any potential punishment for MacIntyre. But unless he turns things around on the scorecard, Friday will be his final round of the 2026 Masters, whether he is disciplined or not, as he is going to be well below the cut line.

MacIntyre had higher Masters hopes

The struggles for MacIntyre come as a shock, given his recent play. MacIntyre has been top 40 at every tournament he has played in this year, including four inside the top 20 and three inside the top five. He finished in sole fourth at THE PLAYERS in mid-march and a tie for second at the Texas Open.

Given his recent success, MacIntyre was hoping to redeem himself from his 75-75 and missed cut at the 2025 Masters Tournament. But it does not look like that is going to be the case.

“That was a sore one,” MacIntyre said of his 2025 Masters, according to The Guardian. “I don’t like making excuses, but there were things going on that sort of dragged us down. Billy Horschel struggled as well. We were in the same group as poor Nick Dunlap, who was struggling off the tee, which was a shame. I am looking forward to going back.”