The annual Champions Dinner menu for The Masters always carries plenty of fanfare. The previous year’s winner, in this case for 2026 Rory McIlroy, gets to select the menu.

So there are always some interesting quirks and some local flavor to the offerings. Last year, for example, Scottie Scheffler made headlines by serving cheeseburger sliders along with the rest of the menu.

So what does Rory McIlroy have in store for his fellow golfers at The Masters this year? Let’s take a look below.

Appetizers

Peach & Ricotta Flatbread

Balsalmic, Hot Honey, Basil

Rock Shrimp Tempura

Creamy Spicy Sauce

Bacon-Wrapped Dates

Goat Cheese, Almonds

Grilled Elk Sliders

Carmelized Onion Jam

Roasted Garlic Aioli

First Course

Yellowfin Tuna Carpaccio

Foie Gras, Toasted Baguette, Chives

Main Course

Choice of

Wagyu Filet Mignon or Seared Salmon

Traditional Irish Champ, Sauteed Brussel Sprouts

Glazed Carrots with Brown Butter, Crispy Vidalia Onion Rings

Dessert

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Vanilla Ice Cream & Warm Toffee Sauce

Beverages

2015 Salon “S”, Brut, Le Mensil-sur-Oger, Champagne

2022 Domaine Leflaive, Batard-Montrachett, Puligny-Montrachet, Burgundy

1990 Chateau Lafite Rothschild, Pauillac, Bordeaux

1989 Chateau d’Yquem, Sauternes, Bordeaux

Served in Honor of Mr. Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy battled minor injury

Ahead of The Masters tournament, which will take place from April 6-12 at Augusta National Golf Club, McIlroy had a brief injury scare. He had to withdraw early from the Arnold Palmer Invitational ahead of the third round.

Rory McIlroy was apparently dealing with a back injury. He commented on the issue at the time.

“While warming up in the gym this morning, I felt a small twinge in my back,” McIlroy said. “As I started hitting balls on the range before the round, it worsened and developed into muscle spasms in my lower back.

“Unfortunately, I’m not able to continue and have to withdraw. I was excited to compete this weekend. I wish the Arnold Palmer Invitational a great finish and look forward to being back next year.”

Luckily, Rory McIlroy was in good enough shape to compete the following weekend. He finished at even par in The Players Championship, notching a 26th-place finish.

Here’s to hoping McIlroy is fully fit for The Masters, with a chance to defend his 2025 win. At the very least, he’ll be able to savor a succulent Champions Dinner meal.