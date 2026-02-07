When curling got underway at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on Wednesday, the son of Switzerland’s mixed doubles team stole the show. He continued to do so on Saturday.

River Schwaller, the son of the Swiss team of Yannick Schwaller and Briar Schwaller-Hürlimann, went viral after his mom handed her a broom. He still had it on Saturday as competition rolled along, and he remained one of the early stars of the games.

Speaking with Reuters, Schwaller-Hüerlimann said she went to cuddle with River after the event. But once he saw the broom, he decided to do his own thing.

The baby still has the curling broom 😂 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/v3KX3VB9g3 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 7, 2026

“I got my son after the game, cuddled him, he wanted to get down pretty quickly,” Schwaller-Hüerlimann said. “He saw the curling broom, took it and held it like a rock star and threw off the whole entire show.

“It was just really nice to see him again after the first few days. We haven’t seen him since we’ve been here, so for us, it was more just enjoying the family time. We didn’t realize that the cameras were there and that it would go viral and things happened. I guess he’s known as the ‘Curling Baby’ now.”

This year’s Olympics marks the couple’s third, but the first with their son. They’re also soaking in the memories and what it’ll be like to look back when River is old enough to talk about the experience.

“It’s really cool that my son can say, when he will learn to talk, that my parents together were at the Olympics, which is cool,” Schwaller said in a video on Instagram. “… It means a lot to us that he will be there. Even if you lose and you see him, you can’t be mad. It’s the best medicine against depression, I would say.”

Switzerland won its first event in mixed doubles curling, taking down Estonia 9-7 in an extra-end victory. On Saturday, they took down Czechia 10-3 in Round Robin action after falling to Sweden 13-7 earlier in the day.

Team Switzerland will now get ready to take on Great Britain and Norway on Sunday as Round Robin action continues at 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Monday marks the final day of Round Robin play.