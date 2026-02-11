During their ice dancing routine at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier almost had a costly mishap. There was nearly a wardrobe malfunction, which would have resulted in a deduction.

Poirier’s wristband got caught on Gilles’ waist toward the end of their routine. If it fell onto the ice, it would have impacted their score. However, Gilles saved it, catching it in mid-air and hiding it behind her back as they finished the reoutine.

That meant the duo finished unscathed to sit third in the ice dancing team event. Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States sit in second while Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron of France are in the lead for gold.

piper gilles and paul poirier delivered possibly the greatest costume save in ice dance history #MilanoCortina2026 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/P7gpX1817d — igor (@igorjustincase) February 10, 2026

The one-point deduction would have put the duo in fourth place heading into Wednesday’s final event. But Gilles said they were able to battle through the potential miscue, given the chemistry they’ve developed. After all, they’ve been skating together for 14 years.

“Thank goodness it was at the very end. And we just covered it really well,” Gilles said, via Reuters. “But that’s the thing: we were so present. We knew where every part of our body was, where every part of our costumes were, that the moment it touched me I knew exactly what I had to do.”

However, the duo’s approach isn’t just about scoring well. Instead, they focus on putting on a show while also trusting the work they’ve done.

“Our best skating doesn’t come from aiming for a specific score or trying to beat specific people,” Poirier said, via Reuters. “It’s believing in the programmes that we’ve made for ourselves … and putting on an amazing show for this audience.”

During Monday’s event, Gilles and Poirier scored 86.18. Wednesday’s free dance will mark the final part of the ice dancing competition, meaning there will be a medal on the line. That is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m ET.

Through Tuesday’s competition, Norway sits first in the medal count for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics with 12 medals, including six golds. Germany and Sweden are tied for second with six medals each, and they both have three gold medals. The U.S. sits in fourth with seven medals, but fifth in gold medals with two,