2026 Winter Olympics: 'Miracle on Ice' captain Mike Eruzione criticizes Hunter Hess for U.S. comments

Just one day into the Winter Olympics in Milan controversy abounds. Former USA superstar gold medalist Mike Eruzione came out strongly in opposition to comments made by freestyle skier Hunter Hess about representing the USA.

Hess essentially suggested he’s less than thrilled about some of the things happening in the United States right now. And for that reason, he said he’s viewing his representation at this year’s Winter Olympics as being more about his family and friends than his country.

Mike Eruzione, who was a star on the 1980 U.S. ice hockey team that won gold in stunning fashion and provided the inspiration for the much beloved “Miracle” film, spoke out. He wasn’t a fan.

“Hunter Hess US snowboarder saying he doesn’t represent his country but his family and friends,” Eruzione tweeted. “Then don’t put on the USA uniform maybe just put for family and friends some athletes just don’t get it.”

So what exactly were Hunter Hess’ comments that drew scrutiny from Mike Eruzione? They came in response to the topic of representing the United States.

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think,” Hess said, via KGW8 out of Oregon. “It’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t.

“For me, it’s more I’m representing my friends and family back home, the people that represented before me, all the things that I believe are good about the U.S. I think if it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

Hunter Hess is a men’s freestyle skier who will be competing in Milan. He has twice captured bronze medals at the Winter X Games, doing so in the SuperPipe in Aspen in 2024 and 2025.

As for Mike Eruzione, he’s an almost larger-than-life figure thanks to his role on the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team and the subsequent portrayal of him in the 2004 film “Miracle.” Eruzione was played by Patrick O’Brien Demsey in the film.