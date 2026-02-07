2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics: Opening ceremony sees major TV ratings increase for NBC

As the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics got underway Friday, the opening ceremony drew impressive TV ratings. Viewership surged compared to the 2022 Beijing Games, NBC announced.

An average of 21.4 million viewers tuned into NBC’s coverage of the opening ceremonies, according to preliminary data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics. That’s a 34% increase compared to the opening ceremonies in 2022 when 15.9 million people watched Beijing’s games officially begin.

Full Nielsen Big Data + Panel data will be available Tuesday. The expectation is the number of viewers will increase with Big Data included.

Solely on Peacock, more than 3 million people tuned in on average for Friday’s opening ceremonies, NBC said. It became the most-streamed opening ceremony for any Winter Games.

“We are off to a strong start with Friday’s captivating Opening Ceremony highlighted by the historic cities, the scenic mountain areas, and the Parade of Athletes,” said NBC president Rick Cordella in a statement. “The Opening Ceremony audience exceeded our expectations, and we can’t wait for the next two weeks of competition.”

NBC is looking to continue its success from the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, which saw a huge viewership increase. More than 30.6 million viewers tuned in on average for the games across NBC’s platforms, and the Gold Zone broadcast debuted on Peacock, hosted by NFL RedZone’s Scott Hanson. Gold Zone is back for the Milan Cortina Games, as well.

Olympics Opening Ceremony saw new twists

Friday’s opening ceremony marked the official kickoff of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics – the XXV Olympiad. It mostly took place inside San Siro Stadium, but athletes also took part in processions at Predazzo, Lovigno and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

This year marks the first time in history two Olympic cauldrons were lit in different locations. One was in Arco della Pace in Milan and the other was in Piazza Dibona in Cortina.

Some events had already taken place by the time the opening ceremonies took place, though. Now, through Saturday’s events, medals have also been handed out.

Through the first part of the games, three countries – Italy, Japan and Norway – led the charge with three medals, including one gold each. Sweden had two medals, including a gold, while Switzerland brought home gold in Alpine Skiing. The United States did not get a medal through the first five events.