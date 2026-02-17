2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics: Updated medal count, leaderboard by country

The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics are underway from Italy, and medals are already being collected. Action began on Wednesday, Feb. 4 with the first medal being handed out on Saturday, Feb. 7.

Medals will be handed out daily from now until the end of the event on Feb. 22. Find the current Olympics medal count by country below:

Norway (31) Italy (24) United States (21) Germany (20) Japan (19) Austria (17) France (16) Netherlands (13) Sweden (12) Canada (12) Switzerland (10) South Korea (6) China (6) Australia (5) Czech Republic (4) Slovenia (4) Poland (4) Finland (4) Great Britain (3) Latvia (2) New Zealand (2) Bulgaria (2) Brazil (1) Kazakhstan (1) Georgia (1) Belgium (1)

The first gold medal of this year’s Olympics was handed out to 24-year-old Franjo von Allmen of Switzerland. He secured gold in the men’s downhill Alpine Skiing event. Italy’s Giovanni Franzoni and Dominik Paris earned silver and bronze, respectively.

Sweden’s Frida Karlsson won the second gold medal in Cross-Country Skiing in the women’s 10km + 10km skiathlon. Sweden’s Ebba Andersson won silver and Norway’s Heidi Weng earned bronze. Several other gold medals were handed out throughout the first day of medal events.

The United States finally got on the board Sunday with a pair of gold-medal performances, the first coming from Breezy Johnson in the women’s downhill Alpine Skiing event. Johnson won the event with a time of 1:36.10, ahead of Germany’s Emma Aicher by just 2/5ths of a second.

Team USA star Ilia Malinin battled through a mid-program stumble at the Olympics to lock up U.S.’s second consecutive gold medal in the men’s team figure skating event with a score of 200.03. A total of 10 medals were handed out Feb. 8, tying for the most medal events scheduled in a single day, along with Feb. 15.

The opening ceremony took place on Friday, Feb. 6, which mostly took place inside San Siro Stadium. Athletes would participate in processions at two other venues in Predazzo, Livigno and Cortina d’Ampezzo. It was the first time in history that two cauldrons were lit in different locations (Arco della Pace in Milan and Piazza Dibona in Cortina).

A theme of harmony (“armonia”) is a focus of this year’s Games. International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry spoke at the opening ceremony, addressing the athletes and public alike to “let these Games be a celebration of what unites us, and of everything that makes us human, inspiring us all to be the best that we can be, together.”

Fans will be to watch all of the action and medal event broadcasted live on NBC and Peacock. With events continuing to be held every day during the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, there will be no shortage of action to cheer for from Italy.

On3’s Barkley Truax also contributed to this report.