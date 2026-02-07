2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics: Updated medal count, leaderboard by country

The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics are underway from Italy, and medals are already being collected. Action began on Wednesday, Feb. 4 with the first medal being handed out on Saturday.

Medals will be handed out daily from now until the end of the event on Feb. 22. Find the current medal count by country below:

1. Sweden (2)

2. Italy (2)

3. Switzerland (1)

4. Norway (1)

The first gold medal of this year’s Games was handed out to 24-year-old Franjo von Allmen of Switzerland. He secured gold in the men’s downhill Alpine Skiing event. Italy’s Giovanni Franzoni and Dominik Paris earned silver and bronze, respectively.

Sweden’s Frida Karlsson won the second gold medal in Cross-Country Skiing in the women’s 10km + 10km skiathlon. Sweden’s Ebba Andersson won silver and Norway’s Heidi Weng earned bronze.

On Feb. 8, medals will be handed out in the women’s downhill Alpine Skiing event, Biathlon mixed relayed 4×6 km, Cross Country Skiing in men’s 10k + 10km skiathlon, men’s figure skating (single), the men’s singles run 4 luge, four different snowboarding events and the men’s 5,000m speed skating event. That’s 10 medals to be awarded to Olympians on Sunday — tied for the most medal events scheduled in a single day with Feb. 15.

The opening ceremony took place on Friday, which mostly took place inside San Siro Stadium. Athletes would participate in processions at two other venues in Predazzo, Livigno and Cortina d’Ampezzo. It was the first time in history that two cauldrons were lit in different locations (Arco della Pace in Milan and Piazza Dibona in Cortina).

A theme of harmony (“armonia”) is a focus of this year’s Games. International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry spoke at the opening ceremony, addressing the athletes and public alike to “let these Games be a celebration of what unites us, and of everything that makes us human, inspiring us all to be the best that we can be, together.”

Fans will be to watch all of the action and medal event broadcasted live on NBC and Peacock. With events set to be held every day during the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, there will be no shortage of action to cheer for from Italy.