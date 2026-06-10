2026 MLB Draft: Baseball America predicts top 20 picks in latest mock

The MLB All-Star festivities turn into one of the biggest weeks in baseball. Not just because the game’s current stars are on display, but the future begins to take shape too. The 2026 MLB Draft will take place in Philadelphia this year, set to begin on July 11.

Exactly how the first round will play out is still up for debate. Baseball America gave it a go, releasing its latest mock draft. They put out the top 20 selections on X, while laying out the entire top 40 on its website.

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Let’s check out the full thing below. First up are the Chicago White Sox, and Baseball America goes with a pretty common selection.

1. Chicago White Sox – UCLA SS Roch Cholowsky

Unfortunately, UCLA did not make it too far in the NCAA Tournament. Many were hoping to see Cholowsky play on a national stage, maybe even in Omaha. But the Bruins were a surprise exit out of their own regional.

Still, many predict Cholowsky to be taken by the White Sox. It’s an organization already full of exciting young stars, hoping to add another one at the All-Star break.

2. Tampa Bay Rays – Fort Worth Christian (TX) SS Grady Emerson

If Emerson were to take the route of college baseball, he would head to Austin to play for Jim Schlossnagle and the Texas Longhorns. But it’s tough to see a world where he does so after being selected this high.

Emerson might have the highest ceiling of any prospect in the draft. Coming out of high school, there is still a ton of development needed.

3. Minnesota Twins – Georgia Tech C Vahn Lackey

With the consensus top two prospects off the board, Minnesota can really get the draft going here. Lackey ends up being their pick for Baseball America, adding a potential franchise catcher.

Lackey finished with an OPS just a few ticks under 1.300 during the 2026 season at Georgia Tech. And there might be some position versatility there, also getting third base reps.

4. San Francisco Giants – Gulliver Prep SS Jacob Lombard

Apparently, the Lombard family is going to continue to produce high-level baseball players. Jacob’s brother, George Lombard Jr., is a top prospect for the Yankees. The same will be said of younger brother, wherever he lands.

Lombard holds a commitment to the Miami Hurricanes. Similar to most high schoolers taken in the first round, the decision to go professional is the most likely route.

5. Pittsburgh Pirates – UC Santa Barbara RHP Jackson Flora

Flora should be the next example of a mid-major player turning into a top MLB prospect. He is the first pitcher taken off the board in this BA mock draft, regardless of classification.

Few teams in baseball have developed pitchers like the Pirates in recent years. Flora could be next, maybe joining what’s an already loaded group in Pittsburgh.

6. Kansas City Royals – Stoneman Douglas (FL) LHP Gio Rojas

Miami head coach J.D. Arteaga is going to watch another one of his commits get taken in the top-10. Rojas likely heads to play inside the Royals organization instead, looking to become a star of their farm system.

Rojas follows Flora in the mock draft, just from the high school ranks. Big, big upside with him after a promising youth career.

7. Baltimore Orioles – Oak Grove (MS) OF Eric Booth Jr.

Around this time last year, Booth was the Home Run Derby king at the Perfect Game All-American Classic. As you would expect with a high school player of this caliber, his numbers are crazy. Without even looking at him, you understand why the Orioles would make the call at No. 7.

Vanderbilt is where Booth is committed to play his college baseball. Unfortunately for head coach Tim Corbin, this is nothing new.

8. Athletics – Georgia Tech OF Drew Burress

The A’s are another franchise with a ton of young talent producing at the Major League level. And with a pending move to Las Vegas, it’s easy to understand why they are looking for some power.

Burress hit 60 home runs during his Georgia Tech career, slugging .720 along the way. Hitting from the right side, it’s easy to see why Burress is a coveted prospect.

9. Atlanta Braves – Kentucky SS Tyler Bell

Right now, the Braves are atop the NL East and looking like one of baseball’s best teams. In Atlanta, the goal is winning a World Series. So, getting a pick inside the top 10 means they need to take advantage.

Selecting a switch-hitting college shortstop brings all kinds of options for the Braves. Especially since the position’s future is not 100% clear.

10. Colorado Rockies – LSU OF Derek Curiel

Last year broke a five-year streak of the Rockies taking a college player. All of them were from the SEC as well, before taking Ethan Holliday. Well, Baseball America has them getting back on the path.

Curiel was a part of a disappointing LSU squad that did not make the NCAA Tournament. His numbers remained quite good, hitting over .350 and having an OPS over .950.

Latest Baseball America mock draft: Picks No. 11-20

11. Washington Nationals – Huntington Beach (CA) OF/LHP Jared Grindlinger

12. Los Angeles Angels – Alabama SS Justin Lebron

13. St. Louis Cardinals – Arkansas C Ryder Helfrick

14. Miami Marlins – Mississippi State 3B Ace Reese

15. Arizona Diamondbacks – Texas A&M 2B Chris Hacopian

16. Texas Rangers – Florida RHP Liam Peterson

17. Houston Astros – Virginia OF A.J. Gracia

18. Cincinnati Reds – Etowah (GA) OF Trevor Condon

19. Cleveland Guardians – TCU OF Sawyer Strosnider

20. Boston Red Sox – Arkansas LHP Hunter Dietz