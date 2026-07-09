2026 MLB Draft: Bleacher Report releases final mock draft

All-Star Weekend in Philadelphia is here for baseball. The party will get started on Saturday, as the 2026 MLB Draft provides a look at what the future looks like. Plenty believe this class will produce future stars — it’s just a matter of who lands where.

Bleacher Report decided to give us a peek at what things might look like in the City of Brotherly Love. Thursday brought their final mock draft of the cycle.

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Per usual, everyone is waiting to see what happens at the top. Bleacher Report got the party started with a shortstop being selected by the Chicago White Sox. So, let’s dive into the full thing.

1. Chicago White Sox – UCLA SS Roch Cholowsky

Everyone is waiting to see who the White Sox will take with the No. 1 overall. From the outside, everything remains status quo. Cholowsky has long been the perceived guy, looking to make his way to the South Side.

Bleacher Report: “He had draft buzz coming out of high school, but going to the college route helped him add enviable polish and rocketed him way up the board. Now, he is generally regarded as the best college shortstop prospect in years.”

2. Tampa Bay Rays – Fort Worth Christian (TX) SS Grady Emerson

Emeron has received incredible comparisons during this process. Bobby Witt Jr. continues to be a name likened to the high school shortstop. Not a bad consolation prize for the Rays, who currently have the best record in the American League.

Bleacher Report: “Emerson has jack-of-all-trades versatility, only he looks like he’s also mastered several of them. His hit tool is elite. He makes good decisions, routinely puts barrel to baseball and sprays the ball to all fields.”

3. Minnesota Twins – Georgia Tech C Vahn Lackey

Three prospects stand out in this draft more than others. Lackey is the final of the three after a terrific career in Atlanta with Georgia Tech.

Some have argued that the Twins have the easiest decision of the draft. Whichever of the top-three prospects falls to them, they are just able to take. In this scenario, it’s Lackey.

4. San Francisco Giants – Gulliver Prep SS Jacob Lombard

Lombard has plenty of baseball in his background. His brother, George Lomabrd Jr., might be on the brink of making his MLB debut with the New York Yankees. Jacob will be hoping to do something similar one day.

His journey, at least in Bleacher Report’s mock draft, will begin in San Francisco. One of the bigger decisions Buster Posey will have to make since taking over in the front office.

5. Pittsburgh Pirates – Oak Grove (MS) OF Eric Booth Jr.

The Pirates have done a great job developing pitchers through the years. Just look at the franchise’s current rotation, sporting a lot of homegrown talent. Even so, options are going to be on the table at No. 5.

In this case, Pittsburgh elects to take a high school outfielder in Booth. A consensus top-10 pick, Booth would join what’s considered a nice group of young players.

6. Kansas City Royals – UC Santa Barbara RHP Jackson Flora

Finally, a pitcher is off the board. Flora is widely thought to be the top arm available in the draft, especially coming out of college.

Every single player in the first round has a floor. If the Royals are not considered Flora’s lowest-possible landing spot, they are quite close.

7. Baltimore Orioles – Georgia Tech OF Drew Burress

Nobody should be too surprised to see the Orioles connected to a college bat. Since 2019, Baltimore has owned 10 first-round picks. Eight of those were position players from the collegiate ranks.

As for Burress, he was once in consideration for top five, maybe top three. The O’s should be thrilled if they are able to draft him at No. 7.

8. Athletics – Arkansas C Ryder Helfrick

Helfrick has been compared to Shea Langaliers in the past. Which fits the A’s quite well, considering Langaliers is considered the team’s franchise catcher at the moment.

There would be nobody better for the Arkansas product to learn from than Langaliers. And who knows, maybe they would be teammates one day.

9. Atlanta Braves – Stoneman Douglas (FL) LHP Gio Rojas

Rojas appears to have a wide range of where he might wind up. Some believe the Braves are the landing spot, falling at No. 9. Others say the high schooler will be in the back-end of the first round.

If Atlanta does take him, they will be adding to a farm system needing some life. Especially as the 2026 trade deadline rolls around, where the Braves will be considered buyers.

10. Colorado Rockies – Virginia OF AJ Garcia

Due to the team’s record, the Rockies are stuck at picking No. 10 overall. Still, plenty of good options remain for them. And Colorado needs as much talent as it can accumulate.

When you think of Coors Field, you think of offense running rampant. Which might be what the Rockies might be thinking here, selecting a top outfielder in Garcia.

Final Bleacher Report 2026 MLB Draft mock draft: Picks No. 11-25

11. Washington Nationals – Kentucky SS Tyler Bell

12. Los Angeles Angels – LSU OF Derek Curiel

13. St. Louis Cardinals – Florida RHP Liam Peterson

14. Miami Marlins – Texas A&M 2B Chris Hacopian

15. Arizona Diamondbacks – Alabama SS Justin Lebron

16. Texas Rangers – Huntington Beach (CA) OF/LHP Jared Grindlinger

17. Houston Astros – Georgia C Daniel Jackson

18. Cincinnati Reds – Etowah (GA) OF Trevor Condon

19. Cleveland Guardians – TCU OF Sawyer Strosnider

20. Boston Red Sox – Bishop Feehan (MS) LHP Brody Bumila

21. San Diego Padres – Southside Christian (SC) LHP Carson Bolemon

22. Detroit Tigers – Coastal Carolina RHP Cameron Flukey

23. Chicago Cubs – Arkansas LHP Hunter Dietz

24. Seattle Mariners – Texas OF Aiden Robbins

25. Milwaukee Brewers – Louisville OF Zion Rose

Supplemental first round

26. Atlanta Braves – Christ Church Episcopal (SC) 3B Bo Lawrence

27. New York Mets – Magnolia Heights (MS) 3B/C Cole Prosek

28. Houston Astros – Arizona State LHP Cole Carlon

29. San Francisco Giants – Ganesha (GA) LHP Logan Schmidt

30. Kansas City Royals – Ole Miss RHP Taylor Rabe