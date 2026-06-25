MLB
2026 MLB Draft: Bleacher Report releases post-College World Series mock draft
College baseball’s season has officially come to a close. The Oklahoma Sooners left Omaha as champions of the College World Series, the program’s first title in over three decades. While the party rages on in Norman, attention in the baseball world has shifted. The 2026 MLB Draft is approaching quite quickly.
Bleacher Report has given us a look at what the top of the 2026 Draft could look like. On Thursday, they released their latest mock draft.
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There is a major surprise at the top, going away from consensus when it comes to the No. 1 overall pick. So, without further ado, let’s check out the full mock draft.
1. Chicago White Sox – Fort Worth Christian (TX) SS Grady Emerson
Emerson brings a ton of intrigue at the top of the draft. He arguably has the highest ceiling of the bunch and might be too good for the White Sox to pass up on. Bleacher Report has them going with the Lone Star State product.
Bleacher Report: “Emerson is one of only two high schoolers ever to be named a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given to the nation’s top amateur player, joining Bobby Witt Jr. in 2019. He hit .532/.648/1.013 with seven home runs, 50 RBI and 31 steals during the regular season this spring.”
2. Tampa Bay Rays – Georgia Tech C Vahn Lackey
The Rays are one of baseball’s top developing organizations. Getting the No. 2 pick provides a great opportunity for them. So, getting a catcher with the hitting profile of Lackey is exactly something they have been looking for in Tampa.
Bleacher Report: “That said, the Rays have such a long-standing need for a franchise catcher, they have to seriously consider drafting Lackey, who is by no means a reach at No. 2 overall.”
3. Minnesota Twins – UCLA SS Roch Cholowsky
Bleacher Report: “The 2026 draft class has a clear top three, and the Twins just need to sit back and wait to see who from that group falls into their laps.”
So, in this mock draft, Minnesota gets the perceived No. 1 overall pick. Cholowsky has long been thought of as Chicago’s pick at the top. But Bleacher Report sees a world where he falls all the way down.
4. San Francisco Giants – UC Santa Barbara RHP Jackson Flora
Flora is the consensus top pitcher in the draft class. As usual, right-handers need to be coming out of college to be selected this high. He is just another example, remaining out West in San Francisco.
Bleacher Report: “The 6’5″ right-hander went 12-0 with a 1.06 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 102 innings this spring while allowing just 55 hits and three home runs.”
5. Pittsburgh Pirates – Gulliver Prep SS Jacob Lombard
A short while ago, the Pirates took a high school shortstop inside the top 10. Konnor Griffin worked out pretty well for them, not running with the Major League roster. Could Lombard be the next high-profile prospect in Pittsburgh?
Bleacher Report: “Lombard might have the highest ceiling of anyone from the 2026 prep class, albeit with less overall polish than Grady Emerson.”
6. Kansas City Royals – Oak Grove (MS) OF Eric Booth Jr.
Per Bleacher Report, Booth fits into what is a group of “top-six” prospects in the class. So, Kansas City might be in a similar position as Minnesota, waiting to see who falls to them.
Bleacher Report: “Zooming out from the consensus top three, this class also appears to have a clear top six in raw talent, and Booth is the last player from that group still on the board.”
7. Baltimore Orioles – Georgia Tech OF Drew Burress
At one point in the cycle, Burress was thought to be a No. 1 overall candidate. Now, he heads to a franchise that has stacked prospects throughout the years.
Bleacher Report: “Burress appears to be the most likely candidate to crash the top-six party following a fantastic three-year career at Georgia Tech.”
8. Athletics – Arkansas C Ryder Helfrick
Helfrick would be the second catcher taken inside the top-10. That hasn’t happened since 2019. And a familiar name for the A’s was a part of the history.
Bleacher Report: “Helfrick profiles similarly to current Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers at the same stage in his development. He exits the college ranks as the consensus top defensive catcher in his class, and has also shown enough pop to make an impact in the batter’s box.”
9. Atlanta Braves – Kentucky SS Tyler Bell
Bell seems to be a candidate to get taken inside the top three or five, if a team wants to strike a deal. Still, he provided switch-hitting power from both sides — a pretty rare trait from a shortstop.
Bleacher Report: “Bell suffered a shoulder injury diving for a ball on Opening Day, and while it sapped some of his power once he returned, his exit velocity and launch angle numbers started ticking back up down the stretch to give his draft stock a healthy boost.”
10. Colorado Rockies – LSU OF Derek Curiel
Safety is what Bleacher Report uses to describe Curiel. His power might not raise too many eyebrows but they believe the LSU product will become an everyday player at the next level.
Bleacher Report: “Curiel is an interesting one to place on draft boards due to his lack of power, but he is one of the safest bets to develop into an everyday contributor and at a premium position in center field.”
Latest Bleacher Report 2026 MLB Draft mock draft: Picks No. 11-25
11. Washington Nationals – Texas A&M 2B Chris Hacopian
12. Los Angeles Angels – Arkansas LHP Hunter Dietz
13. St. Louis Cardinals – Huntington Beach (CA) OF/LHP Jared Grindlinger
14. Miami Marlins – Alabama SS Justin Lebron
15. Arizona Diamondbacks – Virginia OF AJ Garcia
16. Texas Rangers – Texas OF Aiden Robbins
17. Houston Astros – Florida RHP Liam Peterson
18. Cincinnati Reds – Etowah (GA) OF Trevor Condon
19. Cleveland Guardians – Coastal Carolina RHP Cameron Flukey
20. Boston Red Sox – Arizona State LHP Cole Carlon
21. San Diego Padres – Stoneman Douglas (FL) LHP Gio Rojas
22. Detroit Tigers – Magnolia Heights (MS) 3B/C Cole Prosek
23. Chicago Cubs – USC LHP Mason Edwards
24. Seattle Mariners – Christ Church Episcopal (SC) 3B Bo Lawrence
25. Milwaukee Brewers – TCU OF Sawyer Strosnider
Supplemental first round
26. Atlanta Braves – Ole Miss RHP Taylor Rabe
27. New York Mets – Bishop Feehan (MS) LHP Brody Bumila
28. Houston Astros – Georgia C Daniel Jackson
29. San Francisco Giants – Tennessee RHP Tegan Kuhns
30. Kansas City Royals – Ole Miss RHP Cade Townsend
31. Arizona Diamondbacks – UCLA RHP Logan Reddemann
32. St. Louis Cardinals – Mississippi State 3B Ace Reese
33. Tampa Bay Rays – Nazareth Academy (IL) IF Landon Thome
34. Pittsburgh Pirates – Auburn 2B Chris Rembert
35. New York Yankees – Louisville OF Zion Rose
36. Philadelphia Phillies – Notre Dame RHP Jack Radel
37. Colorado Rockies – Texas A&M 1B Gavin Grahovac
Top of the second round
38. Colorado Rockies – Southside Christian (SC) LHP Carson Bolemon
39. Toronto Blue Jays – The Stony Brook (NY) SS Aiden Ruiz
40. Dodgers – Virginia SS Eric Becker